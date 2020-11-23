Who Is Jennifer Grey's Ex-Husband? Actress To Keep All 'Dirty Dancing' Residuals In Divorce Settlement

“I think relationships are really hard.” said Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, “Each one gives you lessons that you need.”

It 's no secret that the end of a relationship always results in a lesson. But sometimes, relationships can also result in a divorce.

But the divorce process does not necessarily have to be difficult.

After nineteen years of marriage, Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey divorced and in the divorce settlement, it was revealed that Jennifer Grey is keeping 100 percent of her earnings and residuals from Dirty Dancing.

Who is Jennifer Grey's ex-husband, Clark Gregg?

Apart from being married to Jennifer Grey for nineteen years, Clark Gregg is an actor just like his ex-wife.

He has appeared in eighty-five films and television series.

He's best known for starring in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Conners, Run Sweetheart Run, The Avengers, Choke, Captain Marvel, Too Legit, Spinning Man, Live by Night, Ultimate Spider-Man, Brightest Star, Thor, Very Good Girls, Iron Man 2, The Air I Breathe, When a Stranger Calls, The West Wing, The Human Stain, The Last Time I Committed Suicide, The Usual Suspects, Fat Man and Little Boy, and Things Change.

He's has worked as a producer, writer, and director.

Clark Gregg directed Trust Me, A Breakfast Nook, and Choke.

He also directed two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In addition to producing Trust Me, he wrote the screenplay for Trust Me, Choke, and What Lies Beneath.

How old is Clark Gregg?

Clark Gregg was born on April 2, 1962, which makes him an Aries.

Where did Clark Gregg grow up?

He was born and raised in Boston Massachusetts. He's the son of an Episcopalian minister/university professor. Gregg is also the son-in-law of Joel Grey and Jo Wilder.

Gregg attended Ohio Wesleyan University and received a BFA in Drama from New York University, Tisch School of the Arts in 1986.

He's one of the founding members of the Atlantic Theater Company in New York City.

Who Is Stella Gregg?

Stella Gregg is the daughter of Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey. She was born in Los Angeles on December 3rd, 2001, making her a Sagittarius.

She also has worked as an actress on Trust Me and two episodes of Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D.

On July 21, 2018, Stella Gregg posted a photo of Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey to Instagram, “17 years later... happy anniversary. i love you both so much [insert heart emoji] i hope everyone finds someone that they love as much you two do.”

It seems Grey and Gregg have been able to keep things amicable throughout their break-up.

On June 21, 2020, Jennifer Grey posted a photo of Clark and Stella to Instagram. "Happy father’s day @clarkgregg." She wrote, "I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o’ time to make my dream come true. for continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn’t have done it without you. #fathersday."

The couple announced their divorce on social media.

On July 3, 2020, the ex-couple made their divorce public.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values, and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. - Jennifer & Clark p.s. totally crying as we post this."

He endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Clark Gregg uses his social media platform to encourage his followers to vote.

From posting memes that mock Mitch McConnell to advocating for gun reform, it’s evident that Clark Gregg is liberal.

On September 10, 2020, he made a post to honor World Suicide Prevention Day.

On November 11, 2020, he posted to support veterans. “I spent last #veteransday marching in NY with the heroic veterans,” he wrote, “doctors and caregivers of @operationmend With any luck, that’s where I will be next year and for many years to come. #supportourveterans.”

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.