6 Things You Never Knew About Tobias Menzies, Star Of 'The Crown'

On November 15, 2020, Netflix released season four of The Crown. Tobias Menzies plays Prince Phillip.

“The type of acting that I’m interested in, that I aspire to, is where I try and drag a lot of myself into whatever character it is. They can be very different types of characters, but at the heart of it, I always wanted to be very, very believable, and rooted in reality", said Menzies.

"One of the ways of doing that is to root it as much as you can in your own experiences and then tint those with different hues, different colors to give the different characters their way.”

Beyond being an incredibly gifted actor, there's much more to know about the man portraying Queen Elizabeth's husband.

Who is Tobias Menzies from The Crown?

Tobias Menzies was born in England.

Tobias Menzies was born in North London, England on March 7, 1974, making him a Pisces.

In 1998, he graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He is currently 46 years old.

His parents divorced when he was six years old.

One of his parents is a teacher, and the other is a BBC producer. The two are no longer together.

Tobias Menzies is a famous television actor.

In addition to The Crown, Tobias Menzies stars in multiple television series, among them This Way Up, Game of Thrones, Catastrophe, Outlander, The Terror, Star Wars Rebels, The Night Manager, The Honourable Woman, Getting On, Eternal Law, The Shadow Line, The Deep, Rome, and Casualty.

Tobias Menzies is also a famous film actor.

Tobias Menzies is also well-known for his appearances in the following films The Low Down, Finding Neverland, Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman, Casino Royale, Atonement, The Relief of Belsen, The Duel, Jackboots on Whitehall, Forget Me Not, Hysteria, Black Sea, Una, and Underworld: Blood Wars.

He's a tennis enthusiast.

Apparently, the theatre was not his first love. It was tennis.

“I spent most of my childhood on a tennis court. “ he said. “It was my grand passion.”

He's active on social media.

Tobias Menzies has been active on Twitter since August of 2013.

Currently, he has 148.5 thousand followers and only follows 366 accounts online.

He uses his social media to stand in solidarity with Belarus Free Theatre and to promote petitions that end child food poverty.

I just made a donation to Medical Aid for Palestinians https://t.co/EEN0hYIQ3V — Tobias Menzies (@TobiasMenzies) August 18, 2020

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.