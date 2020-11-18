Cute Details About 'The Crown' Star Josh O'Connor's Relationship With Girlfriend, Margot Hauer-King

On November 15, 2020, the fourth season of The Crown was released to Netlfix.

“Fame isn’t something I signed up for, it’s just a by-product of what I wanted to do,” said actor Josh O'Connor — the by-product of he wanted to do being taking on the challenging role of Prince Charles in The Crown, opposite Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Josh O'Connor is one of the many star-studded additions to the cast, which includes Helena Bonham Cater, Marion Bailey, and Gillian Anderson, among many others.

His relationship with his girlfriend, Margot Hauer-King is nothing but old news but his iconic role has piqued new interest in her.

Who is Josh O'Connor's girlfriend, Margot Hauer-King?

Margot Hauer-King is an Account Director based in London, England.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature and Political Science from Brown University and even graduated Magna Cum Laude.

She received an A’s in English Literature, History of Art, Italian, and Economics from St. Paul’s Girls’ School in Hammersmith, London.

Currently, she serves as the Account Director for BeenThereDoneThat, a start-up.

Margot Hauer-King has an extensive resume.

Margot Hauer-King started her career in 2012 at Maitre D’Hotel as a Rex Restaurant Associate.

In 2013, she worked as an Intern for BBH for a total of three months. Less than a year later, she advanced as a Strategic Planner for Grey London.

In 2015, she was awarded a fellowship with WPP. In 2017, she advanced to the Team Google position, and later the Strategic Partnership Director for the same company.

In 2015, she worked as a Strategic Consultant for Brand Union.

From 2016 to 2017, Hauer-King worked as a Consultant at the WPP Government Practice.

She pulled a Been There Done That, and moved onto her position at BeenThereDoneThat.

Her brother is Jonah Hauer-King.

Margot Hauer-King isn’t just dating a famous actor— she’s related to one.

Jonah Hauer-King is the British actor that has been cast as Prince Eric in the upcoming film adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

He also appeared in the recent adaptation of The Little Women, A Dog’s Way Home, and The Last Photograph.

Margot Hauer-King’s father is a famous restaurateur.

Margot Hauer-King’s father, Jeremy King, owns famous restaurants all over London.

His restaurants include The Wolseley, The Delaunay, the Beaumont Hotel, and Brasserie Zedel.

Margot Hauer-King and Josh O'Connor keep their relationship private.

It's no secret that being a celebrity is somewhat socially exhausting.

It would be terrible to have random strangers publishing articles about your personal life to the internet.

So it makes sense that Josh O'Connor and Margot Hauer-King prefer to keep things on the down-low.

However, in 2019, the two moved to East London together.

