Sweet Details About 'The Crown' Star Marion Bailey's Relationship With Partner, Mike Leigh

On November 15, 2020, Netflix released season four of The Crown.

Nobody can stop talking about Marion Bailey in her role as Queen Elizabeth. the Queen Mother.

Marion Bailey also has famous filmmaker partner.

Who is Marion Bailey's husband, Mike Leigh?

Mike Leigh is a famous director who has directed over twenty films.

He is best known for directing Secrets & Lies, Happy-Go-Lucky, Another Year, Naked, Meantime, Four Days in July, High Hopes, The Short & Curlies, Life Is Sweet, A Sense of History, All For Nothing, and Vera Drake.

He has also worked as a writer on a total of twenty-two screen plays.

He wrote Career Girls, Secrets & Lies, Topsy-Turvy, Naked, Life Is Sweet, A Running Jump, Peterloo, Television Theater, High Hopes, and Four Days In July. He performed as an actor in Welcome to Hollywood, Queen: Made in Heaven, Paul McCartney: Biker Like an Icon, Two Left Feet, Maigret, and West 11.

This interaction between Mike Leigh and Spike Lee has made my day.

How old is Mike Leigh?

Mike Leigh was born on February 20, 1943, which makes him a Pisces.

Currently, he is 77 years old. He was born in Salford, Greater Machester, England.

Mike Leigh has won several awards.

Mike Leigh was the recipient of an Officer of the Order of the British Empire award in the 1993’s Queen’s Honours List for his work as a filmmaker.

His play, Abigail’s Party, was nominated for a 2003 Laurence Oliveir Theatre Award for Best Revival of 2002.

He was also named a British Film Institute Fellow in recognition of his his outstanding contribution to film and television culture.

We also welcomed Mike Leigh as our Opening Gala speaker in 2018.

Marion Bailey isn’t the first woman he’s been with.

Before Bailey, Leigh tied the knot with Alison Steadman, an award-winning English actor.

The two married in 1973 and divorced in 2001.

Together, they have two sons Toby and Leo Leigh. Toby Leigh was born on February 3, 1978 and Leo was born on August 15, 1981.

He has his own production company.

The name of his production company is Thin Man Films. In 1989, Leigh and Simon Channing Williams co-founded it.

Mike Leigh doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him.

"I've long since stopped worrying about how I'm portrayed in the press because ultimately it's not that important. Everyone who knows me knows I do what I do with the greatest integrity," he said.

Mike Leigh and Marion Bailey aren't married, but they're collaborators.

There's little information out there as to why the two haven't tied the knot.

But these two lovebirds have worked together on a variety of films, among them Meantime, All or Nothing, and Vera Drake.

