For anyone who's hanging on by a thread, there is hope.

Everyone gets sad sometimes. But if you (or someone you love) is severely depressed, you know it's more than just feeling sad.

Sometimes people get to the point of not wanting to live. Sadly, people may consider turning to suicide when they feel they have no other options.

If you or someone you know is at this point, it's time to get some outside help.

As you do, we want to remind you that things really do get better, even though, sometimes, it seems impossible to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

If you have contemplated suicide, or even survived an attempt, don't be ashamed. You are not weak — you are strong. And you will get through this.

But sometimes getting a little help from someone that is not yourself is exactly the thing you need to keep on going, even when you don't feel the drive to live anymore.

For immediate help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone who knows exactly what you're going through.

Or if you have a loved one that's having a tough time, or if you need just a little boost yourself, read on.

We've collected a these 10 uplifting suicide prevention quotes to remind you this is not the end of the road — there are better, brighter, happier days ahead.

1."The real reason for not committing suicide is because you always know how swell life gets again after the hell is over." — Ernest Hemingway

2. "Grit your teeth and let it hurt. Don't deny it, don't be overwhelmed by it. It will not last forever." — Rabbi Harold Kushner

3. "If you’re going through hell, keep going." — Winston Churchill

4. "The pain passes, but the beauty remains." — Pierre August Renoir

5. "Hope is a necessity for normal life and the major weapon against the suicide impulse." — Karl Menninger

6. "When I was 14, I came very close to becoming a gay teen suicide 'statistic,' but I then turned to music, my piano, my loved ones, and discovered that it does in fact get better." — Blake McIver Ewing

7. "Place your hand over your heart, can you feel it? That is called purpose. You’re alive for a reason so don’t ever give up." — Unknown

8. "Think of all the beauty that’s still left in and around you and be happy!" — Anne Frank

9. "When it is darkest, we can see the stars." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

10. "There are far, far better things ahead than anything we leave behind." — CS Lewis

Helen Luc is a frequent contributor to YourTango