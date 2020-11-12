Everything To Know About Britney Theriot, Russell Crowe's Girlfriend Who’s 26 Years His Junior

It’s cuffing season, folks, and it looks like another celeb is off the market!

Russell Crowe, 56, and his new beau got handsy with one another during a friendly tennis match while spending time in Sydney, Australia.

Although the pair recently just started dating, it seems like they’re head over heels for one another, judging from the passionate smooch the two shared on the tennis court.

Who is Russell Crowe’s girlfriend, Brittany Theriot?

Read on to find out what you need to know about the Gladiator actor’s new flame, who is 26 years his junior.

She’s a Louisiana native.

According to Theriot’s Facebook page, she was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, and currently resides there.

Britney Theriot is a real estate agent.

In 2017, Britney Theriot, 30, joined New Orleans, Louisiana real estate company Mirambell Realty.

“The Mirambell Realty family of agents grew again today, with the hiring of Britney Theriot as it's newest agent.

The team at MBell Realty is super excited to have Britney on board and we know she will fit in perfectly with the culture at Mirambell Realty,” an announcement on the company’s site reads.

“Welcome to Mirambell Realty, we are excited to partner with you and reach new heights in your career. Welcome Britney!" the announcement finished.

She does, however, have one acting credit to her name.

Britney Theriot actually has one acting credit on IMDb!

The blonde beauty appeared alongside Crowe in the 2013 film Broken City, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Theriot played the role of Valerie in the film, which is most likely where she and Russell first met.

Britney Theriot loves tennis.

It’s no secret that Britney Theriot loves tennis!

After all, that’s where she and Russell were caught sneaking in some kisses after a friendly match in Sydney earlier this week.

The pair even looked like the perfect tennis couple and wore matching black ensembles while they faced off against one another.

She likes her privacy.

Judging from the fact that Britney Theriot’s social media accounts — including Facebook and Instagram — are set to private, it’s safe to say that the 30-year-old tennis enthusiast loves her privacy.

She’s outdoorsy.

Judging from her profile pictures and what you can see on her social media accounts, it looks like Russell Crowe’s new girlfriend enjoys the great outdoors!

Her Facebook cover picture is one of herself and her dog on a boat, taking in the serene sights of what looks like either a lake or river.

Her Instagram profile picture also alludes to the fact that she loves to stay active and be outside, as it looks like she took a selfie on top of a mountain after a hike.

Fans are ecstatic about Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe getting together.

"Good morning Russell. Wish you a wounderful Thursday. Just want gratulation [sic] you with your beautiful girlfriend Britney. Wish you bouth [sic] all the best hugs from Nina in Norway," one lovely fan wrote.

Another said, "I'm so very happy for him and hers, a real man with a real woman in flesh and blood, to each his own GOD bless their union in mind, hearth and hand."

Safe to say that Russell Crowe's fans — although a little unconventional — wish him and Britney the best of luck with their relationship.

