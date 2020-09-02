Fun Facts About Madison Keys’s Boyfriend, Fellow Tennis Player Bjorn Fratangelo

Meet Bjorn Fratangelo!

American tennis sensation Madison Keys advanced to the second round of the Women’s US Open on Sept. 1 after defeating Hungary’s Timea Babos in less than an hour after their match started. And while sports fans are familiar with Madison Keys and all of her accomplishments in the tennis realm, we’re wondering more about her life off of the courts — particularly, who her boyfriend is.

Who is Madison Keys’s boyfriend, Bjorn Fratangelo?

Bjorn Fratangelo is a professional American tennis player. He was born on July 19, 1993, which makes him a cancer. Bjorn was named after tennis champion Bjorn Borg, and started playing tennis when he was just three years old.

How long have Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo been together?

Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo started dating in 2017 and confirmed their relationship on Instagram. From the looks of it, Madison and Bjorn love to work out together, which makes total sense, given the fact that they’re some of the top tennis players in the game.

It also seems like although the pair have busy schedules during tennis season, they try to spend as much time as possible together and most importantly, enjoy each other’s company.

Bjorn Fratangelo was sidelined with a serious injury in 2018.

The year 2018 started off as a rocky one for Bjorn. After his tennis coach suddenly left him in the beginning of the year, he was sidelined with a quadricep tear shortly after in April.

“While I was rehabbing, I started thinking about the first five years of my career and how I had thought they were going to be different,” he said.

“When I was finally healed, I came back to the court without much enthusiasm and energy. I was in a slump emotionally and wasn't getting out of it. I think I lost eight or so matches in a row and I started slipping into a hole. I was not the best person to be around at the time,” he added.

However, with the support of his family, coaches, and of course, Madison, Bjorn was able to claw his way back to the top of the tennis pyramid.

“I had the support of my parents, coaches from the USTA and Andres who I am working with now, and [my girlfriend] Madison,” he said. “It was a team effort to get me back from the dead. But I wanted to be helped and it took some time for me to get going.”

How many titles has Bjorn Fratangelo won?

Bjorn Fratangelo has won eleven titles during his tennis career, the most recent one being the Fairfield Challenger on October 14, 2018.

“This is probably the most emotional victory I've had in my career,” he said of his big win. “I don't get excited about a lot of things, but this one is pretty bittersweet with how my year has gone and how I've been able to turn it around. If a few months ago someone told me I'd be holding a $100k Challenger title, I would have laughed. But here I am and I'm pretty proud of myself.”

Bjorn Fratangelo loves New York.

Although he was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and currently resides in Florida, the 27-year-old tennis phenom loves to play in New York City.

“This place is so electric and the atmosphere is like no other Slam, no other tournament. Everything is always going and it gives you a lot of energy,” he said in a 2017 interview.

“The support for me and all the Americans get here is really good for us. They always back us. It’s a rowdy crowd and we like that and hopefully it works out for all of us,” he added. “There are different pressures at a Slam and you want to do really well, and this is one that every American looks forward to from January.”

