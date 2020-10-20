Everything To Know About Jeffrey Toobin, CNN Analyst Who Accidentally Exposed Himself On A Zoom Call

CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst and renowned reporter for The New Yorker, Jeffrey Toobin, is on leave after “accidentally” exposing himself in front of the staff at The New Yorker during a Zoom call last week.

If you’re wondering how someone “accidentally” whips their genitals out and starts pleasuring themselves while they’re on a work call, then wonder no further.

Here’s what we know about the Jeffrey Toobin masturbation scandal:

According to two separate employees who were on the call at the time, New Yorker staff members were on a Zoom call in which they were acting out an election simulation.

Evan Osnos played Joe Biden, Masha Gessen played Donald Trump, and other prominent New Yorker staff members like Jane Mayer, Jelani Cobb, Andrew Marantz, Sue Halpern, Dexter Filkins, and multiple WNYC producers were also on the call. Jeffrey Toobin was playing the role of the courts.

As part of the simulation, there was a ten-minute “strategy session” in which the Republicans and Democrats went to “their respective break out rooms” for the duration of the session.

The two New Yorker staffers who described what happened next wished to remain anonymous in order to speak freely about the matter.

They said that during the break, it seemed like Toobin was on a second Zoom call. When the rest of the staff members returned to the call from their break out rooms, they could see Toobin pleasuring himself.

He reportedly lowered the camera, basically putting the spotlight on his genitals.

He then left the call, and called back in to the Zoom meeting with his fellow New Yorker staff members, unaware of the monstrosity they had just witnessed.

What are people saying about Jeffrey Toobin on Twitter?

Twitter users did NOT hold back on commenting on the matter.

“I'm super curious about how exactly Jeffrey Tobin [sic] ‘accidently’ exposed himself during a zoom meeting. I mean, in Covid life many of us may or may not be wearing pants during virtual meetings but, my goodness, we DON'T STAND UP. What happened?” one user questioned.

Another hilariously said, “Just downloaded zoom for a doctor's apt and I'm hoping the app doesn't come with a complementary view of Jeffrey Toobin's peen.”

Jeffrey Toobin issued a statement about the fiasco.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin said.

“I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added. “I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me.”

While he did The Bare Minimum by releasing an apology shortly after the incident, one question still remains: What was Jeffrey Toobin thinking?

CNN, where Toobin serves as the Chief Legal Analyst, also issued a statement about the matter, saying, “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

What’s Jeffrey Toobin’s book called?

Jeffrey Toobin has actually written a plethora of books; some of his most notable works include True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump, The Run of his Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, and The Nine: The Secret World of the Supreme Court.

Who is Jeffrey Toobin’s wife?

Jeffrey Toobin’s wife is Amy Bennett McIntosh, who is a Harvard University graduate. The pair got married in 1986 and have three children together.

