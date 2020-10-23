It’s been nearly two years since Chris Watts has been locked away in prison for killing his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and two daughters, Celeste and Bella.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s alone. Watts is allowed a small number of regular visitors while he serves his life sentence at Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupun, Wisconsin.

Those who are allowed to visit him include his parents Ronnie and Cynthia, a few friends, his older sister Jamie, and someone named Anna Nowak.

In fact, new documents show that Nowak was turned away from Watts’s prison for hitting the maximum number of visits per day in April of 2019.

Who is Chris Watts’s prison girlfriend, Anna Nowak?

Chris Watts’s prison girlfriend is Anna Nowak, who currently lives in Wisconsin, where Chris Watts is serving his sentence.

Recently, new documents showed that Nowak visited Watts over 30 times in 2019 and in April of the same year, she was turned away from the prison for reaching the maximum number of times per day that she could visit Watts.

Anna Nowak’s interview about Chris Watts shed light on their relationship.

In the HLN docuseries, Lies, Crimes, & Video, Nowak opened up about their relationship, and even blamed Watts’ mistress, Nichol Kessinger, for the murders.

“Chris feels that if the affair had never happened, then she would have never came into his life, that the murders would never have happened,” she said.

“She thinks that he had this strong control over him, that he describes like a leash,” she added.

Anna Nowak’s letter to Chris Watts is suspicious.

Anna Nowak wrote letters to Chris Watts in prison.

In her first letter, she wrote, “Chris, my name is Anna, and first, I want you to know that this is not a hate letter. I am not writing this to condemn you or anything like that.”

“I actually wanted to write for the exact opposite reason, and let you know that no matter what the world says and what you hear from other people, there is a God who loves you unconditionally and without judgement.

“I’ve been following your case and it’s been heavy on my heart to tell you that no matter what happens or what has happened, God has already forgiven and forgotten your sins,” the letter continued. You can listen to the entire letter read aloud below.

Reddit users have theories about Anna Nowak.

Many social media users claim that Anna Nowak seeked Chris Watts out for a reason, which would explain the opening statements of her first letter.

Furthermore, her Facebook page shows that she’s “liked” multiple Chris Watts pages, including “The State of Colorado vs. Chris Watts” and “Chris Watts Exposed — Discovery Documents.”

One Reddit user claimed that she actually met Watts’s sister, Jamie, through one of these Facebook groups, and she had a husband in the same correctional facility as Watts.

“She met his sister through fb [Facebook] groups about the case. She did not know any of the Watts prior to this case,” the Reddit user wrote in 2019.

“If I understood it she, Anna, has a husband who is in Dodge correctional. She lives nearby. Is it possible JW only met her through CW? There was a pic of the 2 plus 2 more women within the last few days. It said “she’s on my team nw” or something like that,” the user added.

One Reddit user pointed out that Nowak, who was seriously injured after crashing her car while drunk, may see that she and Watts have something incredibly dark in common: the fact that they “destroyed their lives through their own actions."

“So, she was an addict, and caused a crash that significantly changed her life, and caused disability. I suppose she looked at Chris and felt they had something in common: they both destroyed their lives themselves through their own actions,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I can see how she may imagine the similarity, project her own regrets on him, and offer him her 'forgiveness' just as she wishes she could forgive herself,” they added.

Who is Chris Watts’s mistress, Nichol Kessinger?

Nichol Kessinger, who Nowak mentioned in her HLN interview, is the woman Chris Watts was having an affair with when he murdered his family.

Where is Chris Watts today?

Chris Watts is currently serving his sentence at Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupun, Wisconsin.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.