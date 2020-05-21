How Long Will Lori Loughlin Be In Prison? She's Officially Been Sentenced In College Admissions Scandal

Time for Aunt Becky to finally face the music.

It's been more than a year since news first broke about Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's involvement in the college admissions scandal, and now, the time has finally come for the couple to pay the price.

On May 20, Loughlin and Giannulli were finally sentenced after taking a plea deal, and now, we know exactly what their futures will look like in the wake of the scam.

How long will Lori Loughlin be in prison? About two months.

Here's everything we know about this situation so far.

In 2019, Loughlin was exposed for being part of the college admissions scandal.

At the time, they were accused of paying bribes of about $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California on rowing scholarships, despite the fact that neither of them had experience in the sport. Since then, there's been a lot of back and forth, but now, the case is finally moving forward.

Loughlin and Giannulli took a plea deal that involved prison time.

This week, the couple agreed to plea guilty in exchange for a lighter sentence than might have been handed down in court otherwise.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” said a statement from United States attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

How long will Lori Loughlin be in prison?

On Loughlin's part of the plea deal, she will be charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, which lands her two months in prison along with two years of supervised release, when she's expected to complete 100 hours of community service. She will also have to pay a $150,000 fine.

Giannulli will be serving a slightly different sentence as part of his plea.

Giannulli will be punished a bit more harshly than Loughlin, given that he's being charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. He will be spending five months in prison, along with his own two year supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and heftier $250,000 fine.

So far, It's not clear when Loughlin will begin her sentence.

The announcement from the court did not share when Loughlin or Giannulli expect to begin their prison sentence, which makes sense, since the proceedings are still so early in wrapping this up that the judge hasn't even signed off on them yet. It's also possible that the couple will be able to serve out their sentences at home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but what happens next (and when it will happen) is still a mystery.

Olivia Jade recently paid tribute to her mother for Mother's Day.

Earlier this month, Olivia Jade shared a post featuring photos of her and Loughlin, along with a caption about how much her mom has done for her over the years.

"You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind," she wrote. "I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom."

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.