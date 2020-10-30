Kody And Christine Brown's Bisexual Daughter Gwendlyn Joins Satanic Temple

Gwendlyn Brown is the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, the stars of the reality television series, Sister Wives. Kody and Christine are member of the Mormon fundamentalist group, the Apostolic United Brethren.

In true Halloween fashion, Gwendlyn has joined the Satanic Temple in protest of her parent’s Mormon faith.

People are claiming she's a satanist — are the rumors true?

Who is Gwendlyn Brown — and is Gwendlyn Brown a Satanist?

Gwendlyn Brown was born on October 16, 2001, which makes her a Libra. She is Kody’s tenth child and Christine’s fourth.

She uses her social media platform to advocate for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights.

She's tired of being asked about her religious views.

"I hate being asked to explain my religious views bc I don’t even know," Gwendlyn said.

"I don’t know why God made Eve sin then let his son die to forgive the sin that was his own fault and if he’s omnipotent why’d he let Satan happen? I don’t [know]. Head empty. Amen.”

On October 27, she tweeted about the Satanic Temple.

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple allegedly does not worship Satan. Brown took her opinions to Twitter to reveal her interest in the Satanic Temple.

"Might just mess around and join The Satanic Temple — just incase ya girl needs an abortion bc we all know that right’s gonna get taken away soon,” she tweeted.

Might just mess around and join The Satanic Temple — just incase ya girl needs an abortion bc we all know that right’s gonna get taken away soon pic.twitter.com/72wigrIsAY — gwendlyn brown (@gwendlynbrown) October 27, 2020

Her tweet comes off more like a joke than a serious devotion to the Satanic Temple. But only time will tell.

What is Gwendlyn Brown's Twitter?

As of October 20, 2020, Brown has only 251 Twitter followers.

She joined in June 2020.

What is Gwendlyn Brown's Instagram?

She’s not living completely and totally underneath a rock — she still has an Instagram!

She has a total of 45.4k followers on Instagram.

She’s voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Her Instagram bio reads, “Black Lives Matter, Vote Biden,” and “Wear Masks.”

It’s clear from her news feed that she’s passionate about racial justice and gender equality.

"There wouldn't be any queer liberation to be proud of were it not for the queer people of color that fought to set it all in motion, especially trans women of color," Brown re-posted on Instagram from gay actor Ben Platt.

She also has a proud rainbow flag in her Instagram bio.

Gwendlyn Brown is bisexual.

The media made it seem like she recently came out but she claims that's far from the case.

“Come out,” she tweeted alongside a laughing crying emoji, “I was never in.”

This is not Kody's first LGBTQ child — Mariah Brown, Meri's only daughter, is gay.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.