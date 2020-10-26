LPBW's Caryn Chandler's Son Opens Up About Past Drug Addiction, Finding Love After Arrest

Caryn Chandler is the girlfriend of Matt Roloff from Little People, Big World.

Caryn had two children from a previous marriage: a girl, Brittany, and a boy named Connor who's recently in the news because he recently opened up about his past drug addiction as well as harassment charges against his own mom from early January 2020.

Caryn Chandler is obviously in the public eye being on the TLC reality show, but her son and daughter are more private and rarely appear on the show beyond Caryn mentioning them in conversations.

Who is Caryn Chandler's son, Connor Chandler?

Connor Chandler is the sole son of the Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler.

Connor insists he's a "good kid" but ends up frequently being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Connor Chandler was arrested in 2016.

In 2016, he was charged with theft in the first degree and in 2017 with criminal mischief in the second degree.

These two arrests occurred while he was serving his 5-year probation that was extended for missing a court hearing.

Connor Chandler harassed his mom earlier this year.

In January of this year, Connor was charged with two counts of harrassing his mother.

Court papers state Connor "unlawfully and intentionally harassed or annoyed” his mother, Caryn, and subjected her to “offensive physical contact."

A bench warrant was sent out for Connor's arrest when he missed a settlement conference on August 20 of this year.

Connors claims he was unaware of the settlement date. "They sent mail to the wrong address I’m legally not even allowed at, stating my court date changed, so I didn't even know I had a warrant at the time," he said in his defense.

Connor pleaded not guilty to the harrassment charges.

At his arraignment on January 23, Connor pleaded 'not guilty' after being held on a $10,000 bond. His next hearing will be on November 23.

Connor stated, “It’s very embarrassing because I keep most of my past to myself to create better relationships in my future."

He has been ordered to stay away from his mother and family until the case is over.

Who is Connor Chandler's girlfriend?

Connor has a girlfriend named Ashley. Connor says she knows everything about his past and supports him through it all.

“She looks past my past, she is in school to become a nurse. She’s just perfect. She’s a big motivation for me as well, alongside my family, of course," he said.

The couple met through mutual friends.

What is Connor Chandler's age?

Connor is 21 years old. His birthdate is unknown.

Connor Chandler's drug addiction started early.

Connor Chandler started doing drugs when he was only 13 years old. His drug of choice was Xanax. He realized at 15 he had a problem.

"It made forget, not feel, not care, not friendly, not me. Almost killed me, almost killed my relationship with my family, almost destroyed my entire life,” Connor said of his drug addiction.

He was taking 4 or 5 pills a day and was high nearly 24/7.

"I ended up getting clean after I turned 18 and on my own, once I was off probation. It just happened, one day I was done, tired of living that life," he continued.

Connor's drug battle was long and tiresome.

“I went through eight [inpatient] rehabs, eight outpatient treatment centers, two group homes, 17 times in jail, three warrants, 12 hospital visits for overdose and four friends’ death from overdose before I finally got myself clean.”

Connor Chandler say he's off drugs now.

Connor says he has been off drugs since he was 18.

"I have friends that aren’t here anymore because of pills, and I know it could have been different if they had gotten the right help the first time. Addiction took over my life. I never thought I would end up the way I did then. I remember being a little boy telling my dad how much I hated his cigarette smoke," Connor said.

Connor is grateful he isn't on drugs as an adult and say he learned a lot about himself during his rough time.

"I’m glad it happened when I was a kid, that’s what I can say, I was able to really learn before I truly started my future. I'm a good kid," he continued.

Connor is proud to say he no longer does drugs and has been clean for some time now.

“I don’t steal, I don't do drugs. I have good relationships with my family and friends, I go out on the weekend and work during the week like every other person."

Connor did admit he still drinks and smokes occasionally when with friends but he's off hard-core drugs.

"I maintain a job, keep my relationships stable with my family and just ignore the negatives in life,” he said about his current drug-free lifestyle.

What is Caryn Chandler's age?

Caryn Chandler is 51 years old who was born on October 1, 1967, which makes her a Libra.

What is Caryn Chandler's net worth?

Caryn Chandler's net worth is roughly $4.5 million.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.