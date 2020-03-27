Who Is Caryn Chandler? 8 Awkward Details About Matt Roloff's Girlfriend, Including His Cheating Rumors

Details about the assistant-turned-girlfriend of Matt Roloff.

TLC's hit show Little People Big World has always delivered a lot of emotional moments in its 20 seasons. The show is centered around the six members of the Roloff family and their lives near Portland, Oregon. Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff, and their kids have become fan favorites and the show has been through some ups and downs, but persevered and remained one of TLC's most popular shows.

Fans were appropriately stunned when the shows patriarch and matriarch, Matt and Amy Roloff announced they were getting divorced. There was a lot of speculation as to the "why?" behind the divorce, including rumors that Matt Roloff cheated on Amy Roloff with Caryn Chandler, who was an assistant on the Roloff family farm at the time.

The Roloff's divorce was finalized in May 2016, and both Matt and Amy began new relationships not long after. Amy's new boyfriend, Chris Marek, and Matt's new girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, have been heavily featured on the current seasons of Little People Big World.

Thus far, fans have had mixed emotions about their new relationships, especially with Chandler. The reception to the new woman in Roloff's life has been a bit icy, but the couple hasn't seemed to engage or comment on any of the negativity surrounding them.

So, who is Caryn Chandler? Let's investigate.

She's worked on the Roloff's family farm for over a decade.

Yup, you heard that right. Chandler has worked for the Roloff's pumpkin farm for over ten years, side by side with Matt, Amy, and the kids for quite some time. First, she was a manager and then became Matt's personal assistant.

When questioned about the working relationship on an episode of LPBW, Matt stated, “Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years. She tries to get Amy as involved as she can. There was awkwardness a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way."

She's also the person behind an iPhone video on Matt's Instagram videos.

She had a nasty divorce with her ex-husband.

During their divorce proceedings, Chandler and her ex, Joseph Chandler, often fought about her job at the farm and he even forbid her from ever bringing their fourteen-year-old son to the farm.

Oregon court documents show he is also adamant his kids never appear on Little People Big World.

She got a tattoo in honor of Roloff.

In 2017, Chandler was spotted with a tattoo on her ankle with the letter "R" over the word "really". Hmm... is the "R" for Roloff? The timing was a bit suspicious, and she had been sporting the tattoo proudly.

Nothing was confirmed by Chandler, but fans were not too receptive of her or her ink, with some even calling the tattoo "tacky".

She gets along with the Roloff's kids.

There hasn't been too much drama with Chandler and the kids, especially because she's known them for so long because of her role on the farm. The kids have all stated they want both of their parents to be happy no matter what.

However, Zack Roloff admitted the relationship with his dad's new girlfriend is a bit awkward, especially since she was formerly an employee. Understandable!

She appeared on Little People Big World way before becoming Roloff's girlfriend.

Plot twist! Before Roloff and Chandler started dating, she was featured on the show as an employee of the farm — not a big role, but still large enough to have fans recognize her. Can you sense any tension in any of the old episodes?

Fans have called her a "gold digger."

It's no secret fans of the show do not feel all warm and fuzzy toward Roloff's new lady friend. Seeing her start off as a manager, then assistant, and now a part of the family's inner circle has rubbed some devotees of the show the wrong way.

She's been accused on Instagram of being a "gold digger," who's only interested in Roloff for his money. Roloff, likewise, has been accused of "robbing the cradle," even though Chandler is only seven years younger than him.

She's actively involved with family activities.

As you can see on the show, Chandler has been invited to a few Roloff family functions, including Audrey's gender reveal party and baby shower. Roloff's kids seem to welcome her, but the encounters between Chandler and Amy (Roloff's ex) are definitely still awkward — you can almost see the tension on the TV screen!

Amy claims she's still uncomfortable with Chandler being around (because Roloff cheated?), especially because she's a former employee of theirs. She also expressed her concern that Chandler is having an easier time fitting in with the family than her current boyfriend because of the longtime history she has with the family.

In 2017, Chandler also organized a birthday party for Roloff, and some sources say Amy felt "snubbed out" from the festivities while there. Ouch.

In 2018, some fans claimed that Roloff and Chandler were secretly engaged.

In 2018, Roloff made a cryptic comment that left some fans wondering about a possible engagement announcement. Nothing was confirmed, but wedding speculation remained rampant.

Roloff has confirmed that the couple aren't getting married yet, but still sees a future with Chandler.

Roloff recently set fans straight on any possible wedding plans.

In a podcast interview, he opened up about the status of his relationship, saying, “There’s no immediate wedding bells yet. Caryn and I are kind of waiting to let [ex-wife Amy Roloff’s wedding] excitement play out, but no wedding bells planned [just] yet. I hope one day that there are, and [there] probably will be. Caryn and I are very close. We enjoy each other’s company and friendship immensely... We’re dating and having fun together and living our best lives.”

He also opened up about Chandler's relationship with his children, adding, “My kids seem to really accept Caryn very, very well. They spend a lot of time together. She’s a great, sort of, surrogate [grandma]. They call her Cha-Cha. The grandkids love spending time with her, and she loves spending time [with them]. She’s very, very active in not just accepting the grandkids, but really setting things up and getting me involved. Matt, you’re putting your computer and phone away tonight. You’re gonna be playing games and reading to the grandkids tonight. That’s what you’re doing.”

This seems to be very true as Tori Roloff recently celebrated Chandler's birthday by praising her on her Instagram story. She said in the story, “Happy Birthday. We seriously and honestly could not do life without you.” The message was accompanied by Chandler holding Tori's two young children.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on April 13, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.