Adorable Details About ESPN's Molly McGrath's Relationship With Husband Max Dorsch

Pregnant ESPN sportscaster, Molly McGrath, is fed-up with the Internet trolls. (Can you blame her?)

On October 11, 2020, she posted a photo of her pregnant belly to Instagram — to spite the meanies.

“For the first time, maybe ever, I let a cruel troll tweet about the changes of my pregnant body get to me,” McGrath wrote in the caption.

"I am proud to be a pregnant woman working full-time and I am proud that the monstrosity of creating a human life has not, and will not, slow me down. Women are freaking incredible and powerful and anyone who doesn’t see that can kiss my big achey butt."

At least she has her husband, Max Dorsch, by her side.

Who is Molly McGrath's husband, Max Dorsch?

Max Dorsch is a commercial real estate investor in Seattle, Washington.

He works as the Acquisitions Director of Taurus Investment Holdings and in the Investments Department at the Resmark Companies.

In 2010, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Marketing from Syracuse University.

Max Dorsch is super-athletic!

As seen on Instagram, Dorsch love to play golf at the Blue Ridge Mountain Club.

He loves to spend his time accompanying his father and wife to basketball, football, baseball games, and more.

He’s also a huge fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He's obsessed with dogs — specifically his new puppy.

On June 2, 2018, Dorsch posted a photo to Instagram, to introduce his and Molly’s new puppy.

"It’s going to be hard to bridge the gap since my last post, but screw it, let’s try. We welcomed a new dog, toured some National Parks, reunited with my favorite company, turned 30, went down to Pensacola with a bunch of great friends, and moved to Seattle!" he wrote in the caption of the picture.

Molly and Max got engaged in June of 2017.

A year later, the couple officially tied the knot.

On July 2, 2018, the couple said their “I Do’s” at the Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley, California.

Molly wore a white wedding gown, and Max wore a black suit with a pink tie.

Max’s Instagram page is flooded with photos from their wedding ceremony — Molly’s is too.

“Still pinching myself because of this perfect day,” he wrote in the caption, “our incredible friends and family, and my amazing husband. #CampDorsch was the kickass party we always dreamed of.”

Before Max, Molly allegedly dated LA King’s defenseman Alec Martinez.

The two started dating in 2014, but broke up a year later.

What is Molly McGrath's net worth?

Molly McGrath's net worth is approximately $1 million.

