Chris Rock Has A New Girlfriend! Meet Carmen Ejogo

Rumors are circulating that the hilarious and talented, Chris Rock, is dating English actress, Carmen Ejogo.

The two were spotted in Malibu, holding hands.

Who is Chris Rock's girlfriend, Carmen Ejogo?

Carmen Ejogo is a famous English film and television actress.

Born in Kensington, London, England, her father is Nigerian and her mother is Scottish.

She started acting in the early 1990s.

She's best known for her appearances in Selma, It Comes At Night, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Away We Go, Dirty Diana, Rattlesnake, True Detective, Born to Be Blue, The Purge: Anarchy, The Avengers, Perfume, I Want You, and Alex Cross.

She appeared performed on the movie soundtracks for Ride Along 2, Sparkle, Love’s Labour’s Lost, and Forces of Nature. She worked as an executive producer on the set of Rattlesnake.

How old is Carmen Ejogo?

Carmen Ejogo was born on October 22, 1973, which makes her a Libra.

She's currently 47 years old.

How old is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is 55 years old.

Carmen Ejogo is an intersectional feminist.

As a supporter of working people, she publicly endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries. F

or the upcoming election, she announced she's voting for Joe Biden and uses her social media platform to encourage others to vote.

She makes posts in support of #BlackLivesMatter and #LoveWins.

She conducts extensive research to prepare for her roles.

“I’m playing the president of a wizard association in the new Harry Potter movie.” she said in an interview.

“We filmed in England, and it comes out in November. It was very exciting to be part of that legacy and to be part of the expansion of that aesthetic. I mean, on the topic of diversity, there's a whole swath of children who didn't know they could engage in that because it was a very white, British thing. I feel very lucky — I've had a chance to morph and shape-shift throughout my career, and so to be a part of broadening this world in this way is very exciting to me.

She worked with Octavia Spencer on the Self Made Netflix series.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is based on the story of the Black entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. Octavia Spencer plays Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first female self-made millionaire and the founder of a haircare empire.

“Got to work with great women on this show and none more incredible than @octaviaspencer,” Carmen Ejogo posted to her personal Instagram account.

“I only recently discovered that behind the scenes she had worked hard to guarantee equal pay for the women on the show, including me. Power in the right hands is a blessing to us all. Thank you Octavia. Also shout out to @kingjames for supporting her with negotiations!"

What is Chris Rock's net worth?

Chris Rock's net worth is reported to be $60 million

Who is Chris Rock's daughter?

Chris Rock has two daughters, Lola Simone Rock and Zahra Savannah Rock with his first wife, Malaak Compton-Rock.

Who is Malaak Compton-Rock, Chris Rock's ex-wife?

Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock married on November 22, 1996.

In 2014, he filed for a divorce, after admitting to his porn addiction and cheating on Malaak. S

he founded the Angelrock Project and the non-profit organization, Style Works.

Chris Rock's house was in Brooklyn, New York.

He bought it in 1994. Before moving to the New Jersey suburbs with Malaak, he lived in his Brooklyn house for two years. In 2017, it was put on the market for $3.25 million.

Who is Megalyn Echikunwoke, Chris Rock's ex-girlfriend?

In early 2020, Chris Rock and his girlfriend, Megalyn Echikunwoke, broke up. The couple dated for four years.

Megalyn Echikunwoke's net worth is $3 million.

Megalyn Echikunwoke is not remarried and does not have a husband.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey covers topics like pop culture.