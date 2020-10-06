Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 — Who Is His Wife, Janie Liszewski?

Sad news for rock fans around the world. Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 after a five-year battle with throat cancer. He was 65 years old. Van Halen is survived by his wife, Janie Liszewsk, and his son, Wolfgang. Sources say that the rock star passed away St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica and was surrounded by Liszweski and Wolfgang, along with his brother, Alex. Eddie Van Halen will remain a household name in the music industry for decades to come, and while the musician had his ups and downs during his life, one thing remained constant in recent years: the support of his wife, Janie Liszewski.

Who is Eddie Van Halen’s wife, Janie Liszewski?

Janie Liszewski was born in 1970 in Pennsylvania, and is an actress and stuntwoman who eventually became Van Halen’s publicist in 2007. She has nearly twenty credited stuntwoman roles in various films, including Havoc, Cursed, Spider-Man 2, Along Came Polly, Bubble Boy, and The Wedding Planner.

When did Van Halen and Janie Liszewski get married?

Van Halen and Janie Liszewski met in 2006 and began dating shortly after. Van Halen proposed to Lisewski on October 6, 2008 after a couple years of dating and the pair wed in a ceremony at his Studio City, California estate on June 27, 2009. His son Wolfgang served as his best man, and Liszewski walked down the aisle to a string quartet version of Van Halen’s own song, “When It’s Love,” accompanied by her 15-year-old Pomeranian.

There was a non-alcoholic bar at the reception, as Eddie Van Halen battled alcoholism and drug abuse for most of his life prior to marrying Liszewski.

“I was an alcoholic, and I needed alcohol to function,” he said in a 2015 interview. “I started drinking and smoking when I was 12. I got drunk before I’d show up to high school. My ninth grade science teacher, he could smell the alcohol, and he told me, ‘Don’t drink anything you can’t see through.’ And I was like, ‘So, vodka?’ And he said yeah. Which was great, because that was my drink. I’m not blaming my father at all, but he was an alcoholic, too. So in our household, it was normal.”

“But it never affected his work, although I guess it didn’t affect my work, either,” he added. “Around 2004, I suppose I became a very angry drunk.”

Van Halen entered rehab in 2007 and had remained sober ever since.

Who are Eddie Van Halen's kids?

Van Halen and Liszewski do not have any children together; however, Van Halen has a 29-year-old son, Wolfgang, who he shares with his first wife. Wolfgang is also the bassist in his band.

“I can’t believe I have to write this,” his son posted on Twitter shortly after his death. “But my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on stage and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, pop."

Who was Van Halen’s first wife?

Eddie Van Halen’s first wife is Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli. Bertinelli and Van Halen got married on April 11, 1981, and finalized their divorce in 2007 after being separated for nearly six years.

