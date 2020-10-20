Braunwyn Windham-Burke Not Living With Husband Sean Burke; Couple 'Redefining Marriage'

This just in. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, is no longer living with her husband, Sean Burke. So essentially, she's a housewife and a wife with her own house.

The two are living separately, but are not separated. In an interview, Braunwyn said, “[I] Love [Sean] dearly. We haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. We’re not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.”

Who is Braunwyn Windham-Burke's husband, Sean Burke?

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is an American reality television show personality. She has appeared as herself on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Entertainment Tonight, Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment, Watch What Happens: Live, and Celebrity Page. It wasn't until season 14, however, that she joined the cast of RHOC.

Who is Sean Burke?

Not to be confused with the famous ice hockey player, Sean Burke is a businessman, entrepreneur, and reality television personality. He's the current President of Channelstars, California Green Information Technology, and Kalotech. He's also the owner of Govplace and serves on the Advisory Board of FAMEOS.

He received a Bachelor of Economics and Business/Managerial Economics at University of California Santa Barbara. AT UCSB, he also studied Japanese and accounting. Currently, he volunteers at the Orange County School of the Arts, where he serves as a Foundation Board Member.

What is Sean Burke's Net Worth?

Sean Burke's net worth is $3 million.

What is Sean Burke's age?

Sean Burke is currently 52 years old.

Sean and Braunwyn are the proud mother and father of seven kids.

The Brady Bunch has nothing on Windham-Burke residence — at least, when it comes to the number of children. Their teenager-children are Bella, Rowan, and, Jacob. Bella is the oldest child. Caden and Curran, their middle-children, are also a pair of twins. Baby Hazel is the youngest and the baby of the family, obviously.

In an interview, Braunwyn said that she and Sean, “always wanted a lot of kids. From the first time I met my husband, I always wanted to be a stay-at-home mom with a lot of kids. That was sort of my dream. After the boys were born — [kids] four and five were twins — I kind of was like, someone’s missing. I didn’t feel that feeling of being done. So, we went for a sixth.”

Braunwyn and Sean have been married for 20 years.

In a 2019 interview before the couple revealed they were living separately, Braunwyn explained, “I learned [doing the show] that I can’t always rely on my husband. I’ve been with my husband since I was 18, so I had to stand on my own two feet for the first time in my entire adult life. And that was not always easy.”

Braunwyn is not currently seeing anybody else, despite her open marriage.

Is Sean Burke gay?

Rumors regarding Sean Burke's sexuality circulated via Instagram. Braunwyn posted a photo of the couple on Instagram following the "redefining our marriage" announcement. “And [he’s] gay,” someone wrote in the comments. B

raunwyn responded back, “No sweetie, that’s me. He’s straight.”

What is Braunwyn Windham-Burke's net worth?

Her net worth is a total of $3 million.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.