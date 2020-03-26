Who Is John Janssen? New Details On 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador's Boyfriend

Is this "the one"?

Another day, another Real Housewife with a new boyfriend. But this one's a little different. By all accounts, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador seems to think this one's a keeper, and we're inclined to agree with her.

Who is Shannon Beador's boyfriend? Her boyfriend is a man named John Janssen.

Though the couple haven't been together long, it's her first relationship since divorcing her ex-husband, David Beador. Beador filed for divorce in December 2017 following her husband's affair and becoming distant in their marriage. Beador's weight gain also apparently "disgusted" her husband of 17 years and created a wedge.

Luckily, Beador is back and looking better than ever! And it's partially because of her new boyfriend.

So, who is John Janssen? Here's what we know about Beador's new love, and a possible wedding in the future.

Who is Shannon Beador's boyfriend? They've been together for a while now.

In July 2019, Janssen and Beador had already been together for a few months, and then became exclusive.

"She’s not seeing anyone else. She is very into him and he’s a really good guy. They met through a mutual friend and he’s met her kids and several of her co-stars. Everyone is really happy for her because she has finally found herself a guy that she deserves,” a report at the time had said.

Janssen is a businessman.

Janssen isn't a "Hollywood type." Rather, he's the vice president of an insurance firm called Wood Gutmann & Bogart. In fact, he has such little interest in being "famous" that he's not going to be on any upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

"He is very successful and well-respected in Orange County,” said the report. "As for a potential appearance on the show, the insider confirmed John would not be appearing on the show’s 14th season."

She's been openly gushing about him.

Since making things official, Beador hasn't held back on how she feels about Janssen.

"I have met someone when I was least expecting it. I just felt an instant bond with him, and I am so comfortable with him. And he is one of the kindest people that I've ever met. He is so thoughtful. We share the same faith. He's a great dad. He has really strong family values. There's just so many things that you would hope that one person would have, and he's got them. So I'm very blessed to have met him," she said.

Beador has suffered a lot of heartache in the past.

In April 2019, Beador finalized her divorce from David. Janssen, for his part, is also recently divorced. And even though her previous relationships didn't work out, she's "really happy" with Janssen! And she deserves it.

In a recent episode of the show, Beador met with her divorce lawyer, and revealed that she and her ex were not on good terms. She said that their relationship is “as nasty as it can be," but "there is a part of me that just wants to be amicable because I want to be the best co-parent I can be."

She even admitted that she went into a deep depression after her divorce:

"Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself. What kind of person do I want to be? I wasn’t any rose to come home to at the end of my marriage. I was really reactive. And I needed to learn to take a step back, take in any potential criticism I might perceive about being negative, and really examine that," she said.

Janssen has baggage.

Janssen was involved in a contentious 5-year divorce battle with his ex-wife, Kim Janssen, whom he was married to for 18 years. The nearly 20-year union produced three children.

According to court documents, Janssen was ordered to pay his ex upwards of $5K a month in spousal and child support. There was also a custody battle over the children.

He recently spoke about their blended family.

In an exclusive interview, Janssen opened up about how things are going for the now-blended family. Beador has three daughters with her ex-husband, while Janssen has three children as well from his prior marriage.

When asked about how the kids are adjusting, Janssen said, “Unbelievable. Everybody gets along and are growing closer and closer every day, and we’re all together as a group all the time.” Beador called the process "very sweet" and "great."

The new couple also spent time with each other's families during the 2019 holidays. “My whole family is coming to her house Christmas Eve, and her whole family is coming to my family on Thanksgiving,” he explained just last month. How sweet!

Does Beador want to marry Janssen?

The couple's relationship seems to be getting so serious, in fact, that the question of marriage has even entered the equation. In a recent interview, Beador got candid about her future with Janssen.

She explained, "I don't want to say that [we'll get married], but we talk about the future and we've made a lot of plans into the future."

Although there aren't any wedding bells ringing for the couple quite yet, it still looks like Beador and Janssen are committed to their love for the foreseeable future.

Janssen recently penned a loving tribute to Beador, proving that their relationship is still going strong.

To celebrate the reality star's 56th birthday, Beador recently posted a tribute that she received from Janssen on her Instagram page, since his account is private.

He wrote:

“Our connection and chemistry are what people dream about. You are my person; the one I was meant to be with, the one that makes me feel whole. I started falling in love with you almost immediately and my love has grown ever stronger as our time together has flown by. I find myself thinking and wondering at times if this is real, how did I get so blessed? Then I look into your beautiful eyes and know it IS real and it is how our world should be.”

You are such an amazing woman and you surprise me every day. I have never believed that a woman could be so loving, generous, intelligent, creative, determined, funny, fun loving, hardworking, successful, down to earth, nurturing, protective, loyal, encouraging, and have my back no matter what. Then I met you; you are all of that and more.

The timing was bad and made no sense to either of us or to any of our friends and family. I was not in the right frame of mind to meet anyone and was just trying to get my balance. You were not looking for a relationship, but rather were just spending time and having fun with friends after an emotional two years of ending your marriage. But once we were introduced something inside me knew that I had to talk to you. We started with encouraging texts that warmed my heart and then phone calls for hours that flowed so effortlessly and then came the group date.

I took you and a friend of ours out to dinner. The night ended with you and I singing karaoke duets at the Elks club and then talking one on one until the Elks staff told us they needed to lock up. Since that night you and I have been inseparable, literally. I have never in my life spent so much concentrated time with anyone. I never tire of you, but rather thrive in your company.

You are my best friend and the woman I can not live without. Happy birthday!!!!! I love you with all of my heart and soul. You are my forever and ever amen. Love, John.”

How sweet is that? Looks like she found the man of her dreams. And she couldn't be more deserving.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces.