Sweet Details About Spike Lee's Relationship With Wife, Tonya Lewis Lee

Spike Lee is a name that most know because of how many notable films he has directed. However, not many people know about his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee. The couple has been married since 1993.

Who is Spike Lee’s wife, Tonya Lewis Lee?

Who is Tonya Lewis Lee?

Tonya Lewis Lee is a producer, author, entrepreneur, and advocate for women and infant health. She is known for various film projects like Mistress of Modernism, The Watsons Go to Birmingham, Gallagher Girls, and She’s Gotta Have It.

What is Spike Lee wife's age?

Tonya Lewis Lee is 54 years old. She was born March 15, 1966. She is a Pisces.

What is Spike Lee wife's height?

Tonya Lewis Lee is 5 foot 6 inches.

Tonya Lewis Lee is an advocate for women’s health.

Tonya Lewis Lee has an organic supplement line called Movita. She began her wellness journey in 2007 and launched her company in 2014 and her goal was to make “an organic, clean product that really had what it says it has in it, and really delivers quality ingredients.”

Before focusing on wellness, Tonya said, “I was more focused on weight. I would go to the gym and I would diet, but I wasn’t thinking about it in terms of health. [Movita] has become about finding a purpose-filled life and understanding that my body has to get me through life, get me through the things that I want to be doing.”

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee post cute pictures together.

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee often post cute pictures together on their respective Instagram pages. Tonya even posted a picture of the couple smiling together for their 27th wedding anniversary.

Spike Lee's movies are iconic.

Spike Lee is known for directing a lot of iconic films. He is well-known for directing Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, She’s Gotta Have It, and Jungle Fever.

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee have worked together.

Tonya Lewis Lee’s first project as a producer was Miracle’s Boys. Most recently she worked on television show She’s Gotta Have It, which were both directed by her husband.

What is Spike Lee’s net worth in 2020?

Spike Lee’s net worth in 2020 is $50 million.

Spike Lee's children — how many do they have?

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee have two children together. They have a 24-year-old daughter named Satchel and 22-year-old son named Jackson.

Who is Satchel Lee?

Satchel Lee is Spike and Tonya Lee’s daughter. She's a writer, actress, writer, director, and producer. She has even worked on her father’s show, She’s Gotta Have It. She also wrote, directed, and produced a short film called Harold and Ruby Take a Trip to Grandma’s — like father, like daughter!

