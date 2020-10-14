Interesting Details About Bert Kreischer’s Wife, Podcast Host LeeAnn Kreischer

It seems like Netflix is churning out new material every other day this year, which makes sense since we’ve all been stuck inside on our couches since March. Comedian Bert Kreischer’s latest project, The Cabin, just hit the streaming service on Oct. 14. While Bert Kreischer may be a household name in comedy, we’re curious about his personal life and who he’s married to.

Who is Bert Kreischer’s wife, LeeAnn Kreischer?

LeeAnn Kreischer is the host of the podcast Wife of the Party, which is actually a very cheeky and clever name for a podcast.

“Wife of comedian Bert Kreischer talks to friends in the mancave about marriage, family, and what it’s like to be married to the life of the party,” the podcast’s description reads. She hosted over 140 episodes of the hit podcast so far, and people seem to really enjoy it! It’s rated 4.9/5 stars and has over 1.2K ratings.

She also appeared on an episode of Something’s Burning, which is a cooking show hosted by her husband.

Does Bert Kreischer’s wife have Instagram?

Like most people in today’s day and age, LeeAnn regularly posts about her life on her Instagram. Clearly, she’s a dog lover, as many of her pictures are of her and Bert’s adorable giant pups.

She also uses Instagram to promote her podcast and post pics of her and Bert’s kids, who are equally as adorable as their pets.

She’s into gardening.

One scroll through LeeAnn’s Instagram will also show you that she’s into gardening.

“My tomato plant is almost as big as my orange tree!” she wrote back in June.

She’s also a fantastic chef.

Who hasn’t tried out their chef skills while in quarantine? The podcast host shows off her cooking skills on the reg via Instagram, and from the looks of it, she loves to make everything from deviled eggs to no-bake cookies.

“My family called these boiled cookies, but I think most people call them no bake cookies?” she wrote on May 28. “Either way, they’re amazing, and they always remind me of my cousin Stephanie.”

What is Bert Kreischer’s wife’s age?

LeeAnn Kreischer was born on August 19, 1971, which means she’s a 49-year-old Leo.

What is Bert Kreischer’s net worth?

Bert Kreischer’s net worth is reportedly around $3 million. He’s made most of his money from being a stand-up comedian.

Who are Bert Kreischer’s kids?

Bert and LeeAnn Kreischer have two daughters, Ila Kreischer and Georgia Kreischer. In an interview, Kreischer revealed the inspiration behind his daughters’ names.

“My wife is from Georgia and she loves that name. Ila is named after a drunk aunt,” he said. “She was a chain-smoking, heavily drinking, interesting human being.”

He also revealed the adorable nicknames he and his wife have for their kids.

“My wife is the queen of nicknames. Georgia is G-Mac, G Macaroon Toon, The Blonde Bombshell. (She’s blonde.) Ila is Baby I, IBay and Brownie. I call Georgia George and, if I call Ila anything, it is I,” he said.

You can stream The Cabin anytime on Netflix.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.