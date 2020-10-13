Phil Collins Evicts Ex-Wife Orianne Cevey After Secret Las Vegas Wedding — Who Is She?

Phillip David Charles Collins, more commonly known as Phil Collins, is an English drummer, singer, songwriter, and actor. He is most known to many of my generation for the Tarzan soundtrack, but he was also a member of the rock band Genesis. He racked up 3 U.K. and 7 U.S. number-one singles in his solo career between 1982-1999. Collins has been out of the public eye for some time, but now he is making headlines again for reasons having to do with his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey. Cevey allegedly had secret wedding in Las Vegas — not to Collins — and Collins is so fed up he's allegedly evicting her as soon as courts open up again post COVID-19.

Who is Phil Collins's ex-wife, Orianne Cevey?

Orianne Cevey was born on March 24, 1974, in Nyon, Switzerland, makign her an Aries. She is a Swiss jewelry designer, though she's better known for being Phil Collins's ex-wife. Cevey launched her own line of jewelry and her own spa, which is self-entitled. Not only is she an entrepreneur, but she also had a brief moment behind the camera in Collins documentary film, Phil Collins: A Life Less Ordinary. Cevet is also the co-founder of the Little Dreams Foundation with Collins, which is a foundation that helps those achieve the dreams of underprivileged children. She currently residing in Collins' Miami home in Florida — though Collins is allegedly trying to evict her.

How did Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey meet?

Collins met Cevey while on tour in the 1990s and then he took her to the GQ Man of the Year Awards in 1996. The two made it boyfriend-girlfriend official in 1999 when they appeared together at a ceremony.

Phil Collins's kids — who are they?

Collins has three children with his ex-wives. He had Joely (48) and Simon Collins(44) with first wife, Andrea Bertorelli. He then had famous actress Lily Collins with his second wife, Jill Tavelman. After four years of marriage, Cevey and Collins had kids of their own. Cevey gave birth to a son in 2003 and the couple named him Nicholas (19). The last of the Collins kids was Matthew (15) who Cevey gave birth to in 2004.

When did Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey get divorced?

As happy as they seemed, the couple didn't live happily-ever-after. They had — and continue to have — a very rocky relationship. In 2008, the couple got a divorce with a $47 million settlement. However, after divorcing her second husband, Fouad Mejjati, Cevey went back to Collins in 2016. The couple then moved to Miami to spend more time with their kids together.

Whatever happened to Phil Collins?

A sadder story lurks behind why Phil Collins left the spotlight. The rock musician had decades of health issues including crippling nerve damage and alcohol addiction. He had a horrible neck injury where he dislocated the vertebrae in his neck in 2007. The injury caused severe nerve damage in his hands that left him unable to play the drums or piano. He later announced, ''After a successful operation on my neck, my hands still can't function normally. Maybe in a year or so it will change, but for now it is impossible for me to play drums or piano." However, that didn't seem to come to fruition, sadly.

What does Phil Collins look like now?

Phil Collins looks very different now than he did back in the day which could be because of his long-time battle with diabetes. “I have Type 2 Diabetes, and without going into the gory detail I got an abscess on my foot that went septic." A timeline of pictures of the couple from when they began dating all the way to 2018 shows how drastically different the couple looks today.

What is Phil Collins' net worth?

As of 20220, Phil Collins' net worth is roughly $260 million.

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.