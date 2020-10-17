Sweet Details About SNL Star Beck Bennett's Relationship With Wife, Jessy Hodges

His SNL Mike Pence impersonation is disturbingly real. In fact, if you put Mike Pence together and Beck Bennet dressed up as Mike Pence, you might not be able to tell them apart. The man actor behind the terrifyingly vacant stare is Beck Bennett. But let's meet the SNL star's better half.

Who is Beck Bennett's wife, Jessy Hodges?

Who is Jessy Hodges?

Jessy Hodges is an actress and producer. She is best known for her appearances in Barry, Indebted, PEN15, Hindsight, Plus One, You’re the Worst, Satan’s Playground, Anyone But Me, and Sundowners, which she also produced and wrote.

She is the daughter of Ellen Sandweiss, who played Cheryl in The Evil Dead movies. Her one sister, Ali, lives in Huntington Woods, Michigan, with her father. She received her degree in drama from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Born on August 8, she is a proud Leo.

Beck Bennett and Jessy Hodges have been married for two years.

On August 25, 2018, Bennett and Hodges were pronounced husband and wife. Their wedding ceremony was held at the Dawn Resort Ranch. Jessy wore dusty rose pink, instead of white.

On August 28, 2018, Bennett celebrated their marriage with an Instagram post. "I'm so lucky I got to marry you @jessyhodges." He wrote, "Love you forever times a billion. Thank you to all our friends and family who came out to celebrate us and made it the best weekend of our lives. Thank you @selashiloniphoto for making it look like what it felt like. And thank you @nickkocher for having big crushes on us and begging to marry us, you did [a] great job baby, we love you. And thank you @jamie0724 and for planning the weekend and @byjasonlloyd for coordinating, you guys were so great to work with."

They started dating in 2011.

According to Hodges' Instagram post, Bennet forgot his wallet on their first date. "9 years ago today, Beck forgot his wallet on our first date and I will never stop celebrating that." She wrote.

It wasn't until May of 2016 that the two revealed their relationship to the public.

Bennett spent his bachelor party in Texas.

Before the two married, this SNL cutie didn't just have a bachelor party; he had a bachelor weekend.

In an interview, he said, "We spent the weekend floating down rivers, swimming in mineral springs, and eating the perfect food on porches — fried chicken, barbecue, pizza, and queso."

She publicly endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

In her Instagram bio, she gives Biden and Harris a little shoutout, along with a link to Vote Save America. Scroll through her feed, and you’ll see more than scrumptious meals and pictures of puppies. She actively uses her social media accounts to express her political opinions.

From campaigning for Los Angeles to divest in the police, to providing resources on how to be actively anti-racist, it’s clear she’s aligned with the left. Now is the time to follow Jessy Hodges on Instagram if you haven’t already.

What is Beck Bennett's height?

He's approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall.

What is Beck Bennett's net worth?

He has a total net worth of $4 million.

