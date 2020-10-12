Adorable Details About Gordon Ramsey's Relationship With Wife, Tana Ramsey

Hell doesn't just have a kitchen, it has a wedding chapel, too. On-screen, Gordon Ramsay tears people apart for their culinary capabilities. But off-screen, he's the dedicated husband of Tana Ramsay and a father of five.

Who is Gordon Ramsey's wife, Tana Ramsey?

Who is Tana Ramsay?

Tana Ramsay is an English television broadcaster and famous cookbook author. She was born in Croydon, Surrey, England under the name Cayetana Elizabeth Hutcheson. After assisting her father with his business, she decided to pursue a career in education.

She also owns a salon called All About The Girl, which is based in London. “Tana asked me to go and have a wax all over, which is apparently the thing to do now for men." Gordon said. "She also wanted me to have my eyebrows plucked but I refused. I’m sorry but chefs should not have their eyebrows plucked. I’d rather singe them from flambéing a crepe.”

What is Gordon Ramsay's wife age?

Tana Ramsay was born on August 23, 1974, which makes her a Leo. She is currently 46 years old, which is seven years younger than Gordon Ramsay himself.

How did Tana and Gordon Ramsay meet?

The two lovebirds met in 1992. At the time, Tana wasn’t single and ready to mingle. She was dating one of Gordon’s friends. After their flame fizzled, Gordon ran straight to the curb where Tana was kicked.

What Gordon lacked in time, he made up in dedication to Tana. In an interview, Tana looked back at the beginning of their budding romance saying, “I would work, come home, sleep, and wake up again when Gordon finished work.” She continued, “We’d meet up in the small hours. That was the only way we could be together, and we really wanted to be together.” In 1996, they said their "I Do's."

Tana and Gordon Ramsey kids: They are the proud mother and father of five children.

Their three daughters are named Matilda, Holly Anna, and Megan. Their two sons are named Jack Scott and Oscar.

Tana’s father went to prison for embezzling money from Gordon.

Tana's father, Chris Hutchenson, funded Gordon's very first restaurant and managed some of his businesses — up until 2010, that is. Hutchenson was caught stealing 1.5 million pounds and hacking company computers.

He was sentenced to six months in prison. Tana's brothers, Adam and Chris Hutchenson, were accomplices in the ordeal and sentenced to four months in prison. The Ramsay's reported that this incident brought their family closer together, rather than tearing them apart.

Their oldest son, Jack Ramsay, recently joined the Royal Marines.

On October 9, 2020, Gordon Ramsay posted a photo to Instagram of his oldest son, sporting a Marines uniform. "Can’t tell you enough how proud I am of this young man," He wrote, "Jack Ramsay you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement."

David Beckham expressed his (and wife Victoria Beckham's) congratulations in the comments. "We love you Jack and we are so proud of you," he wrote. Jack's three sisters posted about the big news on their personal accounts as well.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.