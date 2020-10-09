Tanya Zuckerbrot & Emily Gellis Feud: The Battle Over The F-Factor Diet

December is the season to be jolly, but what about October? That's for filing famous lawsuits. Fa la la la la la la la lawsuit . . . That's right. According to Instagram influencer Emily Gellis, Tanya Zuckerbrot's F-Factor protein/fiber bars, which are part of her F-Factor Diet, are providing its clientele with disastrous health effects. Long story, short? Gellis claimed the protein bars contained arsenic. Zuckerbrot claims the rumors are false. But obviously, you want the long story.

Here's everything to know about the Tanya Zuckerbrot/Emily Gellis feud over the F-Factor diet:

Who is Tanya Zuckerbrot?

Tanya Zuckerbrot is the CEO and Founder of F-Factor, which claims to be a "leading-dietitian-created program for weight loss and optimal health based on fiber-rich nutrition." She graduated with an MS in Nutrition and Food Studies from NYU and is an accredited member of the American Dietetic Association. The F in F-Factor stands for “Fiber.” The F-Factor diet is a weight loss plan that advocates for eating carbs, dining out, drinking alcohol, and working out less. F-Factor also has a line of Fiber/Protein powders and bars, which are what Gellis claimed contain arsenic.

Do F-Factor fiber/protein bars contain arsenic?

On August 12, 2020, a photo of the F Factor Fiber/Protein bar was posted to the F-Factor Instagram account. "Tell hunger to take a hike, we’ve got you covered." The post read, "F-Factor FIBER/PROTEIN Bars help you hit your peak while feeling [Insert 100 emoji] With 20g fiber, 20g protein, and 4g net carb, this smart snack keeps you satiated for hours, provides long-lasting energy, and supports healthy blood sugar levels."

Instagrammers weren't afraid to hold back their disapproval for F-Factor. Angry comments piled up at the speed of light. "Poison wrapped 'protein bar,'" and "Barf. This whole “diet” is called disordered eating," and "i heard these have LEAD in them...is that true? release the CoA!" to name a few. Looks like Gellis wasn't the only one who had her doubts.

Who is Emily Gellis?

Apart from suing Zuckerbrot, Gellis is a famous Instagram influencer and responsible for The Snap Stylist fashion, beauty, and travel-based Instagram account. She started sharing anonymous testimonials with her Instagram followers, after hearing an anonymous report from a woman who believed the F-Factor products were to blame for the loss of her period. She’s started using her social media platform to illuminate the stories of people who have struggled with gas pains, hives, and severe malnutrition after introducing the F-Factor products into their diets.

In an interview, Gellis said “These women are getting sick and they felt very alone.” Apparently, after sharing the testimonials she's received several thank you's and threats over the F-Factor controversy.

Zuckerbrot claims she was harrassed by strangers online after Gellis's accusations.

Zuckerbrot claims the F-Factor allegations to be false, hence the lawsuit. She has taken a hiatus on her social media account and as of now, her personal Instagram page is private. In addition to being worried about her personal safety, she says is terrified for the well-being of her family and friends. She says her personal address was even released online.

She also says she's lost investors in her products.

Before the Gellis-Zuckerbrot feud began, the F-Factor business was making more than a million dollars a month. Now, Zuckerbrot claims it’s down to $100,000 a month. She says an investor even pulled out of a “big money deal” after the controversy became trending.

Zuckerbrot is being represented by Attorney Lanny Davis.

Davis said, “We, as attorneys representing Tanya Zuckerbrot and her company believe that this lawsuit represents accountability for social media people who defame and harass and think they can get away with it.”

Zuckerbrot was accused of poisoning people, committing crimes, and threatening to kill Gellis’ family, allegations which she claims all to be false. Gellis has yet to speak on the matter.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.