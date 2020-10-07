Sweet Details About Reba McEntire's Relationship With New Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is a legendary country musician and longtime actress. She is most known for her self titled family sitcom and for hosting the American Country Music Awards for 16 years and the Country Music Awardss for five. McEntire has been married and divorced twice before and has dated here and there for a bit, but now the American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer is dating someone new, prompting questions about the new man in her life.

Who is Reba McEntire's boyfriend, Rex Linn?

Rex Maynard Linn was born on November 13, 1956, in Spearman, Texas, which makes him a Scorpio. He has a Bachelor's Degree in radio, television, and film from Oklahoma State University and by 32 he was the Vice President of a bank in western Oklahoma before moving to LA in the 1980s. In LA, Linn became an American actor with over 100 acting credits. He has starred in several big TV series including Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul, Lethal Weapon, Nashville, and The L Word. If you're more of a moviegoer you may have spotted him in A Million Ways to Die in The West, Django Unchained, Cupid's Proxy, and The Drone. Along with being an actor, he's also worked as a producer and has one credit for location management.

How did Reba McEntire and Rex Linn meet?

The couple met in January at a dinner which Linn posted on his Instagram with the cute caption, "Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included." The two officially started dating in February and continued seeing each other throughout the pandemic. To connect, they used Facetime, text, and the good, old-fashioned phone conversation. In Mc Entire's podcast where she confirmed she was dating Linn, she touted the benefits of phone calls. "[Talking on the phone] is a really good way to get to know people," McEntire explained. "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career. It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."

Rex Linn is a proud pet owner.

Linn currently lives in Choctaw, Oklahoma with a kitten that he rescued from a ditch and his French bulldog named Riddler. The cute puppy can be seen on Linn's Instagram page as one of his very first posts.

What are Rex Linn's hobbies?

Linn is a big fan of football. He has several posts on his Instagram that showcase plenty of football gear. He roots fiercely for the Texas Longhorns every season, given he's a native-born Texan. He also enjoys the Texan tradition of rodeos and bull riding and you can watch an up, close, and nd personal video on his Instagram of a rider being prepared to be let out of the gate on the back of a bull.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.