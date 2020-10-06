Get To Know Jo Jorgensen's Running Mate, Libertarian Vice Presidential Candidate Spike Cohen

The Libertarian Party’s presidential nominee is Jo Jorgensen, who is a psychology lecturer at Clemson University. In 1996, she was the running mate of Harry Browne. In 2020, she won the nomination due to a voting process. Jorgensen is a candidate that really wants to change politics for the best, along with her running mate. Keep reading for details on Jo Jorgensen’s running mate, Spike Cohen.

Who is Jo Jorgensen's running mate, Spike Cohen?

Spike Cohen is the Libertarian Party’s 2020 Vice Presidential nominee who is running with Jo Jorgensen.

Cohen got his start when he launched a web design company in 1999. However, he stepped away from it and retired in 2017 so that he could put his energy into speaking about his libertarian ideas. He also hosts two podcasts called My Fellow Americans and Muddied Waters of Freedom, and co-owns Muddied Waters Media.

Why was he chosen as Jorgensen’s running mate?

Cohen was picked to be Jorgensen’s running mate in early 2020 due to his skills of being able to connect with the public and share his ideas openly. Cohen even referred to himself and Jorgensen as being a “fusion ticket,” saying, “We unite the factions of the Libertarian Party and we unite the ideas of how to reach various voters and voting groups.”

What is Cohen’s political background?

Before Jorgensen, Cohen ran with a candidate named Vermin Supreme, who famously wears a boot as a hat and tries to spread awareness about the zombie apocalypse. Supreme and Cohen aimed to get voters interested by using satire and humor. Supreme also promised people that if they fought for time travel research, he would give them a free pony in return. However, the jokes weren’t being taken seriously, so ultimately, Cohen was chosen as the Vice President nominee.

Cohen seems like he can be a mix between funny and serious when it’s appropriate. He even claimed that “Jo Jorgensen and I are running to change it so that the political discourse in this country isn’t a cynical joke, and that the people are being served and represented by their government.”

Cohen uses Instagram to connect with voters.

Jeremy “Spike” Cohen uses his Instagram account to connect with voters. He also loves to post pictures of himself traveling for the campaign, meeting citizens, and most importantly, meeting dogs!

Who is Cohen’s wife?

Cohen has a wife named Tasha and the couple got married in 2010. They live together in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Cohen often posts cute pictures with her on his social media pages.

Cohen supports Jorgensen wholeheartedly.

"He believes Dr. Jo Jorgensen is the right person to counter Trump and Biden. He hopes to work with her to end wars, free the innocent, and end the infringements that impede voluntary problem-solving," Jorgensen's official website reads. "He brings over 20 years of experience in leadership positions to complement Dr. Jorgensen’s knowledge and talents."

