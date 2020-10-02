Everything To Know About The Green Party's Presidential Candidate, Howie Hawkins

The presidential election is just a month and some change away. Everybody already knows about Joe Biden and President Trump, but what about those third-party candidates that work so hard to get on the ballot? The Green Party's Howie Hawkins is another choice you could possibly make this coming November. But who is Howie Hawkins? Let's find out.

Who is Howie Hawkins?

Howard Gresham Hawkins, or more commonly known as Howie Hawkins, was born in San Francisco on December 8, 1952. However, he grew up in the nearby city of San Mateo, where he got the southern drawl he charms the public with. Hawkins attended Dartmouth College where he was known as a "campus radical" and started many liberal ideological groups, but he never graduated. He fulfilled all the requirements for his degree except learning a foreign language. Although he is fluent in the Polynesian language of Tonga, it was not recognized by the college. In 1972, Hawkins enlisted in the Marine Corps after being drafted and served until 1978.

Hawkins is now known for being an American trade unionist and the co-founder of the Green Party. Currently, he lives in Syracuse, New York where he became a political hero to the Green Party by day, and by night, loaded trucks for UPS.

“I came to New York to organize co-ops,” he said. “When the funding ran out I got a job loading trucks for UPS.” He has run for more than 20 offices with the Green Party, including Governor of New York in 2010, 2014, and 2018. Now in 2020, Hawkins has decided to run for President with his running mate, Angela Nicole Walker.

What is the Green Party?

The Green Party that Hawkins helped found is an independent political party with ties to American social movements and spearheads the global Green movement. The party stands to operate on its four pillars: Peace and Non-Violence, Ecological Wisdom, Grassroots Democracy, and Social Justice.

Their mission statement reads, "The Green Party supports livable wages, universal health care (Medicare For All), repeal of Citizens United, free higher education, student debt forgiveness, full reproductive rights for women, human rights for all immigrants and for LGBTs, and racial justice: Black Lives Matter!" The party is supported by grassroots.

What are Howie Hawkins' beliefs?

Hawkins' beliefs are on the liberal side of politics. According to Hawkins' Facebook page, he stands for universal healthcare, the green new deal, 100% clean energy by 2030, living wage/income guarantee, 75% military spending cuts, closing foreign bases, nuclear disarmament, community control of police, reparations, ending the war on drugs, criminal justice reform, and open borders.

In a tweet, he called the public to join his campaign, writing, "We can't wait on Trump, the racist incompetent, or Biden, the neoliberal hawk, to fight for the needs of the working-class. We need our own political voice! We need our own independent power!"

Is Howie Hawkins married?

After watching a few of his YouTube videos, it doesn't look like Hawkins wears a wedding band, indicating that the presidential candidate is not married. However, many people today have decided not to wear their wedding rings, or to opt-out of the process altogether.

Unfortunately, after further digging, no record of a marriage was found. So, the third-party candidate is not married nor does he have any kids. It seems that his passion for change is what he focuses his life on.

