‘Gossip Girl’ Star Jessica Szohr Is Pregnant! Meet Her Boyfriend, Professional Hockey Player Brad Richardson

A huge congratulations is in order for former Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr and her hunky professional athlete boyfriend, Brad Richardson! Jessica took to Instagram on Sept. 23 to announce that she and Brad are expecting their first child together. “Full of joy!” she captioned the sweet Instagram snap, which shows Jessica laughing and showing off her growing baby bump while Brad bends down to kiss her stomach. And while we’re familiar with Jessica Szohr from her Gossip Girl days, we’re curious to know more about her partner, Brad Richardson.

Who is Jessica Szohr’s boyfriend, Brad Richardson?

Jessica Szohr’s boyfriend is Brad Richardson, who is a professional hockey player who currently plays for the Arizona Coyotes. He was born in Bellville, Ontario on February 4, 1985, which makes him an Aquarius.

After years of playing for Canadian hockey clubs and having a successful career as a teenager, he was a first round draft pick (and 10th overall) in the 2001 OHL Priority Selection Draft. The OHL, or Ontario Hockey League, is a junior hockey league composed of players ages 16-21 and is often the next step for hockey players who are on the road to playing hockey in college or those who are expected to play in the NHL.

In 2003, Brad was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche. He was traded to the LA Kings in 2008, then signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks in 2013. After his contract was up, he signed with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015 and has been playing for them for the past five years.

When did Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson start dating?

Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson confirmed their relationship in March of 2019 on her Instagram Stories. “When your man gets 4 goals… nbd!” she captioned a cute pic of the pair hugging after one of his games.

Who is Brad Richardson’s ex-wife?

Brad Richardson married Lauren Hunt in 2014. The pair divorced shortly before his relationship with Jessica went public, and he and Lauren share a daughter together.

Brad was exposed to COVID-19 in June.

Yikes! The Arizona Coyotes player revealed that he was exposed to COVID-19 in June of this year after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

“We walk in and all the trainers have masks on and everything has been sanitized," Brad said during a press conference, detailing the precautions put in place for the Coyotes players and staff. "There are sanitizing stations. Everything is organized. We have a certain time we have to be in there and a certain time we have to leave before the next group (of players) comes in."

Thankfully, Brad tested negative the couple times he was tested. “I was, I guess you could say, exposed," he said. “I don't know the correct terminology to say, but I was around that person. Still, the precautions we're taking protect you and even though we were fairly close together, I went and got tested and it was negative and I've been tested since then, too."

Jessica can’t stop gushing about her love for Brad.

In an Instagram post on January 28, the 35-year-old actress couldn’t contain her love for her hunky beau, writing, “I am thankful for you today and everyday! I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn’t mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!“

