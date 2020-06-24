Who Is Brody Jenner's Girlfriend, Briana Jungwirth? (Hint: She's Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama!)

She used to date Louis Tomlinson.

Brody Jenner is moving on after his 2019 split from kinda-wife Kaitlynn Carter. The 36-year-old reality star ended his unofficial marriage last summer. Now he's been spotted out with Briana Jungwirth in Los Angeles.

Jungwirth who is 28, comes with some history of her own: she's Louis Tomlinson's baby mama! Yes, she has a four-year-old son with the One Direction alum. While Jenner wa sin no rush to have kids with Carter, he is said to have alreayd met Jungwirth's little boy.

Who is Brody Jenner's girlfriend, Briana Jungwirth?

Jungwirth dated a One Direction star.

Jungwirth, a 28-year-old stylist in LA, reportedly met One Direction member Louis Tomlinson in a nightclub in 2015. She reportely wasn't a fan of the band and didn't even attend any of their shows until she started her relationship with Tomlinson. He was just coming off the breakup of his 5-year relationship with Eleanor Calder. Jungwirth and Tomlinson had a whirlwind romance that resulted in a pregnancy. The welcomed Freddie Reign 2016. Their relationship didnt last, however. By 2017, he was back with Calder and Jungwirth was raising little Freddie in Los Angeles to be near her family.

Jungwirth and son Freddie in 2018.

She has introduced her son to Jenner.

Insiders say Jungwoirth has already let Freddie meet her new love interest, Brody Jenner. The two were spotted out at Nobu in Los Angeles this week and sources who were there said they were talking about her son and it was clear she had already introduced the 4-year-old to Jenner.

Jenner introduced Jungwirth to his ex-wife.

Jenner doesn't have any kids but he does have dogs that he still shraes with his ex Kaitlynn Carter. Jenner and Carter were a couple for five years, even appearing together on The Hills: New Beginnings. The couple surprised fans by annoucing that they had gotten married in a private ceremony in Indonesia in 2018. Then they surprised fans again by annoucing that the marriage had never actually been legal and they were splitting up.

Jenner and Carter have reportedly stayed friends even after breaking up and she was along for the night at Nobu last week. Allegedly, it was important for Jenner to make sure Jungwirth understood that he and Carter are still close and that due to the situation with the dogs, they will remain in contact.

People who saw them all at dinner said that they all seemed relaxed and no one was acting awkward, despite the unorthodox nature of the evening.

Jenner and Carter in 2016.

But it wasn't about permission.

It's not unusual for couples who are co-parenting to meet each other's new love interests. That only makes sense when kids are in the picture. It isn't as crucial when a couple is splitting custody of canines, however Jenner set up the meeting anyway. But he wasn't looking for permission from Carter, acording to sources. “Brody doesn’t need Kaitlynn’s approval [to date],” a source said of the event. “They’re just friends now.”

Will Jenner meet Tomlinson?

Jungwirth does have a child and that child does have a father so it's reasonable to wonder what the relationship between Tomlinson and Jenner might end up being like. Tomlinson splits his time between England and Los Angeles. "I try and spend as much time in England as I do in LA and vice versa," he said in an interveiw. "To be there to see and go out with Freddie and all of that. Then I have my family in the UK, who I make sure I see plenty of. It’s a bit of a juggle at times but it’s all part of life."

Will Jungwirth be on The Hills: New Beginnings?

Jenner was set to film a second season of The Hills: New Beginnings — or at least he was before COVID-10 shut down production of all films and telelvision. In March, The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari had mentionedshe was planning to do a guest spot on the new show and that filming had already started. She hadn't done any scenes at that time and it was only days later that the lockdown started.

If production is getting ready to pick back up, it's possible Jenner's new romance could become a plot point on the show.

