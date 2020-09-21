Barbara Lagoa On Short List To Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Meet Her Husband, Paul C. Huck Jr.

The world is still in shock over the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and while people across the globe are still in mourning, President Trump has wasted absolutely zero time choosing his top candidates to replace RBG less than two months before the most important election in history. Aside from Amy Coney Barrett, one of his top picks to fill RBG’s Supreme Court Justice seat is Barbara Lagoa, an attorney and jurist serving as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. While many people are familiar with Barbara Lagoa’s name, we’re curious about details of her personal life, including who she’s married to and what her family life is like.

Who is Barbara Lagoa’s husband, Paul C. Huck Jr.?

Paul C. Huck Jr. is an American attorney who is a partner at Jones Day in Miami, Florida, whose practice “focuses on business litigation, regulatory advice, and government investigations.”

According to his bio on the University of Miami Law’s website, he “has an extensive legal career in both the private and public sectors, including serving as the General Counsel to Florida Governor Charlie Crist and as the Deputy Attorney General for the State of Florida.”

He has also “represented both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of cases arising out of contract disputes and business torts, shareholder disputes, and violations of the federal securities and antitrust laws” in private practice.

Paul C. Huck got his J.D. degree at Harvard in 1992 and received his B.A. in History at Princeton University in 1988, where he was a part of the Phi Beta Kappa fraternity. He is also fluent in Spanish.

When did Barbara Lagoa and Paul C. Huck Jr. get married?

It is unclear when Barbara Lagoa and Paul C. Huck Jr. got married, as they both are extremely private people and do not divulge much of their personal life on social media or in interviews.

Paul C. Huck Jr. is a member of the Federalist Society.

Paul C. Huck Jr. has been referred to as “the godfather of the Federalist Society,” which is “a group of conservatives and libertarians interested in the current state of the legal order” and is made up of over 60,000 lawyers, law students, and other individuals.

The Federalist Society is “founded on the principles that the state exists to preserve freedom, that the separation of governmental powers is central to our Constitution.”

“The Society seeks both to promote an awareness of these principles and to further their application through its activities,” the website’s About Us section reads.

Who are Barbara Lagoa and Paul C. Huck Jr.'s kids?

Barbara Lagoa and Paul C. Huck Jr. have three children; however, they keep their kids out of the spotlight. Their daughters, Claudia, Eloise, and Camilla made a rare public appearance in 2019 when Logoa was sworn in as Florida’s 87th Supreme Court justice on May 10, 2019.

