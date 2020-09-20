Everything To Know About Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Wife, Vanessa Nadal

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 20, and while this year’s awards show will look different than any other awards show because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the show must — and will — go on. Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to present an award Sunday night, and while everyone’s very familiar with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s work, we’re curious about his wife, Vanessa Nadal.

Who is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wife, Vanessa Nadal?

Vanessa Nadal is a professor, attorney, and chemical engineer. Vanessa graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in chemical engineering, then attended law school at Fordham University of Law.

CONGRATULATIONS to @freestylelove ! Ahhhh you're on Broadway!!! The raves are all true. Love to all of you. And especially my boo. pic.twitter.com/yKd6dHFdj6 — Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) October 3, 2019

“I am an attorney, chemical engineer and serve as adjunct faculty at Fordham University School of Law. Outside of teaching, I am completing a chapter on cosmetics regulations for an upcoming nutshell on fashion law from Fordham Fashion Law Institute.,” her LinkedIn bio reads.

At Fordham University School of Law, she serves as the “co-founder and professor of the first law school program on Cosmetics Regulation, covering the governmental, industrial, and societal regulation of cosmetics and other personal care products.”

Lin-Manuel and Vanessa currently reside in New York City with their kids and their dog.

How did Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal meet?

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal actually went to Hunter College High School together. She was a sophomore when he was a senior and he said that he was basically too intimidated by her to strike up a conversation while they went to school together.

"She was gorgeous and I'm famously bad at talking to women I find attractive," he said. "I have a total lack of game."

After catching up with Hunter graduates on Facebook in 2005, he came across Vanessa’s profile and invited her to one of his hip-hop comedy troupe’s shows. To his surprise, she actually showed up.

Vanessa joined Lin-Manuel and some friends for drinks after the first show, although she admitted that she was certain that he wasn’t into her.

“I was so shy I asked a friend of mine to get her phone number,” he confessed. He invited her to another show, and that’s when she really fell for him.

“When he came onstage, I thought, I really like this guy,” she said. “He was up there free-styling and weaving rhymes together. It’s pretty impressive. He’s really, really smart.”

When did Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal get married?

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal got married on September 5, 2010 in Staatsburg, N.Y. at the Belvedere Mansion. Vanessa wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown for the big day, and looked like an absolute angel while walking down the aisle.

Do Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal have kids?

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal have two sons together: Sebastian (5) and Francisco (2). Lin-Manuel recently posted a picture of his Sebastian’s first lost tooth on Twitter, writing, “BREAKING: We got a first lost tooth here, I repeat, the five year old lost a tooth, pretty sure it is ALSO the first tooth he ever got…”

BREAKING: We got a first lost tooth here,

I repeat, the five year old lost a tooth, pretty sure it is ALSO the first tooth he ever got... pic.twitter.com/qjjCXVGBgF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 15, 2020

Giving back is one of Vanessa Nadal's passions.

Before she and Lin-Manuel made their fortune, Vanessa was always giving back to institutions and charities that she holds close to her heart.

“I always gave what I could every year to the organizations that meant something to me,” she said. “I’d give back to Hunter College High School. I’ve been doing that since I graduated. It’s not much, probably like $100 a year, but that was always something that was important to me to do. Then I did the same at MIT, too.”

Vanessa also revealed how grateful she is to be a part of a family who focuses on philanthropy and giving back to their community.

“It’s inspiring that there’s a family that spends so much of their time giving back to the community,” she said. “I feel like Luz and Luis [Lin-Manuel's parents] do it so much that it’s not a second thought for Lin. Writing the two charity songs that he’s done and giving his profits away — it’s not even a question.”

You can catch the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

