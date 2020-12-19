Sweet Details About Daveed Diggs's Relationship With Girlfriend, Emmy Raver-Lampman

’Tis the season for another Daveed Diggs video!

On December 3rd, 2020, Daveed Diggs released a video music video on the Disney Channel, to celebrate Hanukkah.

The song is titled “Puppy for Hanukkah” and it's an utterly adorable tune about wanting a puppy for Hanukkah.

But let’s stop talking about the holiday season — a holiday season amid a pandemic, nonetheless — and focus on the topic of love.

Who is Daveed Diggs girlfriend, Emmy Raver-Lampman?

Emmy Raver-Lampman is not just Daveed Diggs’s girlfriend.

She’s a famous actress and singer.

Raver-Lampman got her start as a performer on Broadway and is best known for her appearances in Hair, Jekyll & Hyde, Wicked, and Hamilton.

She's also a successful actress in the film and television industry.

She has appeared in a total of eleven film and television credits, among them — Untitled Horror Movie, The Umbrella Academy, aTypyical Wednesday, Central Park, Robot Chicken, Stucco, Jane the Virgin, American Dad!, A Million Little Things, Blindspotting, and Odd Mom Out.

She also appeared as herself in Movies That Changed My Life, Some Good News, Last Call with Carson Daly, The Morning Show, Side by Side by Susan Blackwell, and more!

Where was Emmy Raver-Lampman born?

Emmy Raver-Lampman was born in Norfolk, Virginia.

Her birthday is September 5, 1988, which makes her a Virgo.

Her parents, Sharon and Greg, adopted her when she was a baby.

Sharon worked as a professor at Old Dominion University and her father, Greg, worked as a teacher and writer.

She attended Maury High and Governor’s School for the Arts, a performing arts high school.

Raver-Lampman moved to NYC in pursuit of a BA in Theater at Marymount Manhattan College.

As an undergraduate student, she started working as a professional actress and was forced to study remotely during her junior year. She even took time off of school to perform in the production of Hair.

Daveed Diggs and Raver-Lampamn both appeared in Hamilton’s first Broadway cast.

Daveed Diggs played both the characters of Jefferson and Lafayette, while Raver-Lampman was a member of the ensemble.

In 2016, Raver-Lampman left the show to perform in SpongeBob Squarepants, the musical. There’s little information out there about how their relationship started, but it definitely became official after they both left the show.

In an interview, Daveed Diggs said, “I'm attracted to women who have been against so much that is thrown at them in this world and arrived at a place where they're comfortable with themselves and confident. I pair well with people who like to hold court and be front and center.”

The couple became official in 2020.

Diggs and Raver-Lampman were spotted together on the red carpet at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Their relationship wasn’t officially announced until 2020, when Diggs alluded to the fact that the couple had been dating for two years.

She uses social media to advocate for racial and social justice.

On December 1, 2020, she wrote in the caption of a photo to Instagram, "Break the cycles of hate. We each have a personal responsibility to choose to change. That process can sometimes mean shattering who we were, reassembling ourselves through the processes of choice and change and coming into light. Hatred tends to be black and white, but when all the nuance of life (color) is added, and we see ourselves and others fully realized, hatred is left in the distance. It's replaced by knowledge and understanding...empathy." In addition to endorsing Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in the recent presidential election, she consistently urged her social media followers to vote.

Emmy Raver-Lampan has a total of 1.8 million followers on Instragram.

