42 Inspirational Quotes From 'Hamilton' Song Lyrics You'll Want To Share After Watching The Filmed Version

The filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's epic Broadway show

The highly anticipated premiere of the filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" is upon us at long last.

And while Americans are facing unprecedented challenges this year on 4th of July, Lin-Manuel Miranda's song lyrics have plenty to offer us all in the way of inspirational quotes about freedom, love and the fight to do and be better.

The movie known to fans as #Hamifilm was shot in New York over the span of three day in July 2016, and begins streaming on Disney Plus over Independence Day weekend.

At the time, the show was infamous for being perpetually sold out in both North America and London. It had just won the Pulitzer Prize in drama and the Tony Award for best new musical. And Miranda, who wrote the music, book and lyrics, was still starring in the title role.

While the COVID-19 pandemic made the feature's planned movie theater release a non-starter, It will be available to stream on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Below are 42 inspirational quotes about fighting for freedom and love from the lyrics of each song in "Hamilton."

Read them as you follow along with the movie, and then share those that inspire you most with friends and followers on social media.

Act I

1. "Alexander Hamilton"

"Then a hurricane came, and devastation reigned

Our man saw his future drip, drippin’ down the drain

Put a pencil to his temple, connected it to his brain

And he wrote his first refrain, a testament to his pain"

2. "Aaron Burr, Sir"

"While we're talking, let me offer you some free advice

Talk less"

3. "My Shot"

"Scratch that this is not a moment, it's the movement"

4. "The Story Of Tonight"

"I may not live to see our glory

But I will gladly join the fight

And when our children tell our story

They'll tell the story of tonight"

5. "The Schuyler Sisters"

"You want a revolution?

I want a revelation"

6. "Farmer Refuted"

"Don't modulate the key then not debate with me"

7. "You'll Be Back"

"And no, don't change the subject

'Cause you're my favorite subject"

8. "Right Hand Man"

"We are a powder keg about to explode

I need someone like you to lighten the load"

9. "Helpless"

"Where are you taking me?

I'm about to change your life"

10. "Satisfied"

"And when you said 'Hi'

I forgot my dang name

Set my heart aflame

Every part aflame

This is not a game"

11. "The Story of Tonight (Reprise)"

"I'll see you on the other side of the war"

12. "Wait For It"

"We rise and we fall and we break

We fall and we make our mistakes"

13. "Stay Alive"

"Don't do a thing

History will prove him wrong"

14. "Ten Duel Commandments"

"Negotiate a peace

Or negotiate a time and place"

15. "Meet Me Inside"

"My name's been through a lot, I can take it"

16. "That Would Be Enough"

"Let this moment be the first chapter

Where you decide to stay

And I could be enough

And we could be enough

That would be enough"

17. "Guns and Ships"

"If we manage to get this right

They’ll surrender by early light

The world will never be the same"

18. "History Has Its Eyes On You"

"I know that we can win

I know that greatness lies in you

But remember from here on in

History has its eyes on you"

19. "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)"

"And so the American experiment begins

With my friends all scattered to the winds"

20. "What Comes Next"

"Oceans rise

Empires fall

It's much harder when it's all your call"

21. "Dear Theodosia"

"I swear that

I'll be around for you

I'll do whatever it takes

I'll make a million mistakes

I'll make the world safe and sound for you"

22. "Non-Stop"

"Why do you write like you're running out of time?

Write day and night like you're running out of time?

Ev'ry day you fight, like you're running out of time

Keep on fighting

In the meantime

Non-stop"

Act II

23. "What'd I Miss"

"Have it all, lose it all

You ready for more yet?"

24. "Cabinet Battle #1"

"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness

We fought for these ideals we shouldn't settle for less"

25. "Take A Break"

"If you take your time (look around

You will make your mark

Close your eyes and dream

When the night gets dark"

26. "Say No To This"

"There's nothing like summer in the city

Someone under stress meets someone looking pretty"

27. "The Room Where It Happens"

"In God we trust

But we'll never really know what got discussed"

28. "Schuyler Defeated"

"I swear your pride will be the death of us all

Beware, it goeth before the fall"

29. "Washington On Your Side"

"Try not to crack under the stress, we're breaking down like fractions"

30. "One Last Time"

"I wanna sit under my own vine and fig tree

A moment alone in the shade

At home in this nation we’ve made"

31. "The Adams Administration"

"Let's let him know what we know"

32. "We Know"

"Rumors only grow

And we both know what we know"

33. "Hurricane"

"In the eye of a hurricane

There is quiet

For just a moment"

34. "The Reynolds Pamphlet"

"I love my sister more than anything in this life

I will choose her happiness over mine every time"

35. "Burn"

"And when you were mine

The world seemed to burn"

36. "Blow Us All Away"

"Look 'em in the eye, aim no higher

Summon all the courage you require"

37. "It's Quiet Uptown"

"There are moments that the words don't reach"

38. "Election of 1800"

"Talk less (Burr!)

Smile more (Burr!)

Don't let 'em know what you're against or what you're for (Burr!)"

39. "Your Obedient Servant"

"You've kept me from the room where it happens

For the last time"

40. "Best of Wives and Best of Women"

"Come back to bed, that would be enough"

41. "The World Was Wide Enough"

"Legacy, what is a legacy?

It's planting seeds in a garden you never get to see"

42. "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story"

"Let me tell you what I wish I'd known

When I was young and dreamed of glory

You have no control

Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?"

