Fun Facts About ‘Broad City’ Star Ilana Glazer’s Husband, Scientist David Rooklin

Broad City star Ilana Glazer is set to present an award at this year's 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Who is Ilana Glazer’s husband, David Rooklin?

David Rooklin was born on June 21, 1980, which makes him a Gemini. Ilana recently posted a sweet birthday tribute to her hubby on Instagram, writing, “My brilliant, bright, kind, sensitive partner. He turned 40 on June 21, the longest day of the year [heart eye emoji], which is fitting because he is filled with endless light. Bb you are the sun in my sky [sun emoji, lion emoji]. I'm so honored to be your partner.”

David went to school at Oberlin College, which is a liberal arts school located in Oberlin, Ohio. He received a Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, then got his PhD in computational biology at NYU.

David was a research scientist at NYU for a whopping eleven years, specializing in drug design and software development. He is currently the co-founder of Redesign Science and has been in the position since October of 2017.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Redesign Science “develops and applies a molecular dynamics-driven platform for in silico drug discovery against emerging drug target classes” and works “in partnership with Biotech and Pharma to co-develop novel small molecule therapeutics.” AKA, he’s smart AF.

On top of all his impressive accomplishments in academia and research, he can also speak Spanish. Is there anything this man can’t do?

How did Ilana Glazer meet her husband?

While it’s unclear exactly how and when Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin met, some fans speculate that the pair met while attending NYU together, as Ilana graduated from the university in 2009 with a degree in psychology.

When did Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin get married?

Ilana and David have been together since at least 2013; in a since-deleted Instagram post from June of 2013, she captioned a photo of the two of them, “I love him.”

The couple got married in February of 2017 and have been going strong ever since.

“What can I say? I love love! Happy matrimony to two of my favorite people,” a mutual friend of theirs captioned a photo of the pair in wedding attire.

He’s one of Ilana’s biggest supporters.

As he should be! In a rare interview with The New Yorker in 2014, David talked about showing support for Ilana and her Broad City co-star and close friend Abbi Jacobson by attending their comedy shows.

“By going to see their live shows over the years, I’ve gotten an idea of the core facet of their movement,” he said. “If you remove the divide between performer and audience, you have something else. It’s like a collaboration.”

Unfortunately, David didn’t say much else about Ilana, as she told the interviewer that she was uncomfortable with him talking to David.

However, if you look at David’s social media accounts, particularly his Instagram page, you’ll see that he’s always posting pictures of Ilana with cute captions that show his constant support for his wife and her career.

David Rooklin is an artist.

One scroll through David’s Instagram page will show you that he loves drawing and sketching, and he’s pretty good at it, too! He definitely has his own unique, artistic style and his interpretations of the pictures he sketches are both whimsical and fun.

