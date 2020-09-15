7 Celebs Over 50 Who Have Posed In Their Birthday Suits To Encourage Body Positivity

If you've got it, flaunt it.

Legendary actress Jane Seymour took to Instagram on Sept. 14 to show off her amazing body at age 69 in order to promote health and body positivity in honor of National Day of Encouragement. “Today is #NationalDayofEncouragement and in case nobody has told you recently, I am PROUD of you!” she wrote. “We are collectively experiencing these difficult times but you are overcoming obstacles day by day. Share some encouragement with the people in your life and tag them below!”

Jane Seymour isn’t the only celebrity over age 50 to show off what her mama gave her, though.

Here are seven celebs over 50 —including Jane Seymour — who’ve posed in their birthday suits (or close to it) to promote body positivity:

1. Jane Seymour

Not only did Jane Seymour show off her killer bod in her Instagram photo, the 69-year-old actress posed for Playboy for the third time in 2018 — 45 years after her first appearance in the iconic magazine.

“There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. I’m comfortable in my own skin,” she said. “I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone.”

2. Helen Mirren

Actress Helen Mirren posed in a bathtub — sans clothing — for New York magazine in 2010 at age 64. While she reminisced about her early career, Helen also praised the young women of Hollywood for embracing their sexuality.

“I’m thrilled young girls are claiming their sexuality for themselves,” she said. “I love bold women: Madonna and Scarlett Johansson — sexy and gorgeous, but not only that. And Miley Cyrus — fantastic! And Lady Gaga.”

3. Madonna

Pop superstar Madonna is no stranger to showing off her bod, and in 2014, the "Like A Virgin" singer went topless for a photo shoot in Interview magazine when she was 56 years old.

4. Pierce Brosnan

What’s in the water that Pierce Brosnan drinks, and can I have some? Dude is 67 years old and is in better shape than most men half his age! The hunky Remember Me actor posed shirtless while on vacation with his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, last year, and fans couldn’t get enough of his chiseled physique.

“Still one of the sexiest men ever!” one fan wrote, while another said, “He has stayed in such good shape over the years!! Way to go Pierce!”

5. Nancy Sinatra

Frank Sinatra’s eldest daughter, Nancy Sinatra, posed for Playboy in 1995 when she was 54 years old.

“I think it's obvious I did this to churn things up a bit,” she said of her spread in the iconic magazine.

6. Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress and Activia spokeswoman Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on the cover of AARP in 2008 at the age of 52 rocking her signature pixie cut — and nothing else.

"I want to be older,” she said at the time. “I actually think there's an incredible amount of self-knowledge that comes with getting older. I feel way better now than I did when I was 20. I'm stronger, I'm smarter in every way, I'm so much less crazy than I was then.”

She also showed off her bod in the holiday comedy Christmas with the Kranks.

7. Sharon Stone

Actress Sharon Stone received backlash from critics after posing in Paris March at age 51, to which she had some pretty great responses to.

"Is there an age when you're supposed to refrain from doing some things like showing your body?” she said. “If someone is shocked by these photos, that's a reflection on his own views on age.”

"What these photos represent is nothing surprising to me, my life didn't change at 50, I didn't change,” she continued. “I don't see where the provocation is. If I asked myself, I probably wouldn't have done these photos as I don't consider myself provocative."

