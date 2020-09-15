6 Guests From Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump's Wedding Who Don't Speak To Them Anymore

Natalie Portman was at their wedding. Now she says Jared is a super villain.

It's been eleven years since Ivanka Trump married Jared Kushner at a massive event at Bedminster Golf Club. The couple shared their special day with about 500 guests from all parts of their lives, including friends, family, business, associates, and celebrities.

Looking back on the wedding now, some of the people who showed up to watch the couple tie the knot seem like weird choices for a pair who is synonymous with right-wing politics now. But in 2009, the Trumps and Kushners were all still Democrats and none of them had ever been to the White House. While some guests, like Regis Philbin, stayed close to the Trump circle over the years, others have cut ties to the Kushner and Trumps since their entry into Republican politics.

Here are six celebrities who attended Jared and Ivanka's wedding but don't speak to them now.

1. Andrew Cuomo

It seems almost inconceivable that the New York governor and any member of the Trump family were ever friendly but times were different in 2009. He was the Attorney General of New York at the time and was planning his first run for governor. The entire Cuomo family was New York political royalty and the Trumps, as New York business owners, would have wanted to be in good standing with them. The future governor attended the Bedminster wedding back then not knowing that a decade later, he would be trying to protect his state from a pandemic that the father of the bride sought to downplay as President.

Cuomo isn't shy about criticizing the president.

2. Anna Wintour

For the publicity-hungry Trump family, Anna Wintour would have been a significant social contact,. As the editor of Vogue, Wintour was the gatekeeper of all things high fashion for decades. In 2009, the Trumps were just rich, glamorous people and Ivanka had a fashion line of her own so Winour's attendance at the wedding made sense. Fast forward to 2020, Wintour, who is in charge of handing out invitations to the super-exclusive Met gala has said that Ivanka's dad is not welcome at her glittering event ever again. That's got to be a real blow to the Kushners who were once regular attendees at the so-called Superbowl of Fashion.

3. Cory Booker

if you're wondering why on earth the New Jersey Senator (and boyfriend to Rosario Dawson) was hanging out with the Trumps in 2009, just remember that he was Mayor of Newark at the time. That's the hometown of the Kushner clan and Booker was a popular politician with a bright future. No one at the time knew that Booker would be one of over a dozen democratic hopefuls vying for the chance to unseat Trump from the presidency.

Nowadays, Jared Kushner's father-in-law has tweeted that Booker is going to destroy the suburbs. So they probably don't hang out much.

4. Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum and Ivanka Trump used to galavant about New York together, doing things like going to fashions shows. Rossum was at the Kushner-Trump wedding in 2009 but it's almost certain that she did not score an invite to the couple's 10th-anniversary party in 2019. One quick look at Rossum's Twitter account shows that she is a vocal critic of the Trump administration, calling Trump's recent list of potential Supreme Court Justices a "TOTAL NIGHTMARE" and tweeting out "I'm not even using his name anymore. 45 is a stain on this country."

This is very upsetting. This looks like a tragic #SuperSpreaderEvent in the making. Too many are suffering and will continue to if we ignore science. https://t.co/EV1NHCZoyY — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) September 13, 2020

Rossum criticizes her ex-friend's dad regularly.

5. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman was close enough to the couple to be at the nuptials but the friendship has faded since they took a hard right on politics. She and Kushner were friends when they both attended Harvard. The actress doesn't use social media to criticize her former friends — in fact, she doesn't use social media at all — but she didn't mince words when asked about the Kushners in a television interview. In 2018, she told late show host Stephen Colbert “Unfortunately, there’s not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a super-villain.” She went on to note, “He said in some interview that all of the friends he’s lost through politics is like exfoliating. I was like, ‘Okay.’"

“So you’re a dead skin cell?” Colbert asked that actress. “Proudly,” Portman replied.

6. Chelsea Clinton

Okay, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump didn't actually attend one another's weddings but they were friends around the time they each got engaged and got married. Their weddings were a year apart and they were friends at the time but there is no evidence that they were on each other's guest lists. However, they did say they had double-dated with their husbands in the years after they got married.

During the 2016 campaign, Clinton was on record saying that she didn't think politics would affect her friendship with Trump daughter but, well, the tone of the 2016 campaign seems to have changed her mind. In 2018, when Stephen Colbert asked if she still has contact with Ivanka Trump, she said "I have not spoken to her in a long time."

"It's clear, though, that she has supported policies and decisions that I don't agree with," Clinton continued. "I've been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump."

