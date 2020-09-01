Fun Facts About Ryan Murphy's Husband, David Miller — And Their New Baby!

Their family is growing!

This week has brought some very big news for one of the biggest names in television. Ryan Murphy and his husband, David Miller, have officially expanded their family! Their third son, Griffin Sullivan, has made his way into the world, and it seems like his dads couldn't possibly be more over the moon to welcome him here — not to mention the fact that, from what we've seen so far, he's super-adorable. But now that the American Horror Story show runner's family is growing, we're eager to learn more about his family life, including his relationship with his partner, David Miller.

Who is Ryan Murphy's husband, David Miller?

How many kids do Ryan Murphy and David Miller have?

On Tuesday, Murphy took to Instagram to announce that their third child, Griffin Sullivan Miller, had been born via surrogate last month, sharing a sweet photo of their new baby being held by his older brothers. He kept his caption on the photo short and sweet, not sharing too many details. Murphy wrote, "Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy. August 18, 6 pounds 13 ounces."

Griffin is Murphy and Miller's third son. Since they tied the knot in 2012, they've had two other children: Logan Phineas, who is now 7 and was born shortly after Miller and Murphy got married, and Ford Theodore, who is 5. It looks like Griffin is already joining a pretty happy family — and he'll have plenty of big brothers to play with when he gets old enough to hang.

What does Ryan Murphy's husband do for a living?

While Murphy has made his career out of producing unforgettable TV franchises like Glee, Nip/Tuck, and American Horror Story, Miller is a photographer who frequently shares his work on Instagram. Though his account is mostly dedicated to his work, on occasion, he'll share photos of his kids (and of course, they're always beautifully shot).

"David C. Miller is a freelance photographer based in Los Angeles. He shoots commercial, editorial and fashion assignments," says his bio on his photography site. "Previously, he worked as a commercial location manager for over ten years, collaborating with various clients such as Nike, Ford, IBM, Apple and numerous other companies and advertising firms."

Ryan Murphy and David Miller are pretty private.

Though Murphy and Miller will occasionally share an update on their lives (like they have when welcoming their children), for the most part, they keep their personal lives as private as they can — and off of social media. Given the fact that Murphy works in the entertainment industry, it's no surprise that he'd want to maintain boundaries between his professional life and his personal life, especially since he has young kids.

Ryan Murphy and David Miller's son had cancer.

One of the times Murphy made an exception about sharing his personal life was in 2018, when he revealed that his son, Ford, had been diagnosed with a neuroblastoma in a since-deleted Instagram post, and also took the opportunity to thank Miller for being his "rock" through it all.

“Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer," he wrote at the time. "Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby. From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures. My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck). Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about."

How did Ryan Murphy and David Miller meet?

In a 2018 profile, Murphy and Miller shared that they started dating in 2010, 15 years after they'd first become friends, and right away, it was serious since they both knew they wanted the same things in a relationship.

“It was kind of like — I don’t want to say, ‘Game on,’ but we knew what was up, because we’d flirted over the years,” Miller said. “We were at an age where we were both serious about wanting a relationship, wanting children.”

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.