Fascinating Details About Niecy Nash's Wife, Singer-Songwriter Jessica Betts

Surprise!

Congratulations are in order for comedian and actress Niecy Nash and her new beau, as the former Scream Queens actress revealed that she recently tied the knot in a surprise Instagram post on August 31. “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” she captioned the sweet snap, along with the hashtag “#lovewins” and a rainbow emoji.

The announcement comes as quite the shock for a number of reasons. Niecy Nash split from her now ex-husband Jay Tucker in December of 2019, and their divorce was finalized in June of this year. It was unknown that Niecy was even dating again, let alone ready to come out and be on the fast track to marriage, so fans everywhere are both delighted and a little surprised at her big news.

Who is Niecy Nash’s wife, Jessica Betts?

Who is Jessica Betts?

Niecy Nash’s wife is musician and singer Jessica Betts, a “thrilling electric/acoustic Rock&Soul Artist who loves to write her own original music as well as soulful renditions of past and contemporary hits spanning multiple musical genres and artists from gospel, reggae, rock, pop and r&B.” Some of her hits include “Catch Me,” “Holdin’ On,” and “Feel So Good.”

Jessica is also a Chicago native who was living in New York City; however, she made the move over to Los Angeles about four months ago. “Good Bye New York, Hello Hollywood,” she captioned a photo of herself playing guitar.

Interestingly enough, Niecy Nash commented on the photo shortly after Jessica posted it, writing a simple, “Welcome!” along with the praise-hands emoji.

How did Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts meet?

It’s unclear how Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts originally met; however, it’s been reported that the newlyweds have been friends for quite some time. Niecy starred as Desna Simmons on the show Claws from 2017 - 2019, and Betts appeared in an episode of the hit TNT comedy-drama about five manicurists who work at a nail salon in 2018.

They’ve also posted about each other on social media prior to their surprise wedding announcement.

“I want to give a special shout to @niecynash1 This woman of God, I’m honored and blessed in her presence. She’s anointed and appointed. She singin my tune, #CatchMe Link in bio. Thanks Cora! This is for YOU #ClawsTNT #bettsofbothworlds #seasonfinale #waitforit,” she captioned a video of the two while on the set of Claws.

“Talk about foreshadowing,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Omgggggggg we so slow!!! Lol I'm hear [sic] for it.”

About six months ago,, Jessica also posted a steamy snap of Niecy wearing only a cheeky pair of black undies while the actress posed against a wall. “Happy Birthday to a Real One. @niecynash1 #Nicenails,” she captioned the pic.

What does Jessica Betts do for fun?

One scroll through Jessica Betts’ Instagram account will show you that she’s completely dedicated to her craft. The newlywed is always playing guitar, singing, and performing, and regularly posts videos of her gigs.

Jessica Betts is also clearly into fashion, as she has exceptional style and is always dressed impeccably, whether casual or dressed up.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.