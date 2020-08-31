Newlywed Alert! Fun Facts About Manti Te'o's Wife, Jovi Nicole

He's officially a married man — for real.

It's official: Years after the catfishing scandal that made NFL player Manti Te'o the center of headlines, he's finally getting his happily ever after with a real, live woman — no fake profiles involved. Over the weekend, Te'o married his longtime girlfriend, Jovi Nicole, in a small ceremony on the beach, and the couple seems so happy and so in love in the beautiful photos that have already been shared of their special day.

Who is Manti Te'o's wife, Jovi Nicole?

Manti Te'o announced that he is married in an Instagram post.

Sharing photos from their wedding in La Jolla, California, Te'o shared the news with his followers on Sunday, including snaps of his bride.

"I couldn't give you the world but I think I did better...I gave you my last name and it looks good on you Mrs. Te’o," he wrote, keeping his caption short but sweet.

Jovi Nicole also shared the good news on her account.

In a post of her own, sharing her wedding photos, Jovi Nicole elaborated a bit more on their wedding day, promising a bigger celebration to come.

"Yesterday I got to marry my best friend and the love of my life in an intimate beach ceremony," she wrote. "Although this was not how we envisioned our ceremony, it was perfect. We will be having our reception and celebration when Temples and venues open back up so we can share this special occasion with our families and I couldn’t be more excited."

Who is Jovi Nicole?

Jovi Nicole has a passion for fitness, and she's a physical trainer. Most of her Instagram posts revolve around her workouts, the personal records she's set for herself in the gym, and the tips she offers up to her 30,000 followers. It seems that fitness is what her life is all about, and right now, she works at Point Loma Sports Club.

Jovi Nicole also works as a beauty consultant.

When Jovi Nicole isn't working as a personal trainer, she's a beauty consultant at Skin & Skinnier, a cosmetic surgery office offering up awake liposuction, lip injections, and other cosmetic procedures. Not only does she work as a receptionist there, but she also shares videos on the office's Instagram account of post-op exercises for their clients.

Jovi Nicole spends most of her time in the gym or at the beach.

Te'o's new wife loves to work out, but she also loves to hit the beach with her friends, and plenty of her Insta pics feature her (and her friends) in the sand or the ocean, posing in their swimsuits. Because this seems to be one of her favorite places, it's no surprise that she and Te'o opted to get married on the beach, too.

Te'o has always been open about how much Jovi Nicole means to him.

Te'o shares plenty of loving posts about Jovi Nicole on Instagram and always has, even before she was his wife — like this post he wrote for her on Mother's Day, thanking her for being a great mom to their dog.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite workout-killing, monopoly-playing, Costco-shopping, burrito-eating, baby mama," he wrote. "Me and @theroyalprinceteo love you to the moon and back. Thank you for all you do for us. Especially for letting prince get hair all in the back seat of your car and for letting me play Fortnite. You da real MVP fiancé. We love you!"

