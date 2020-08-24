Who Is Ronna McDaniel's Husband? Details About Patrick McDaniel

Ronna McDaniel is Mitt Romney's niece.

Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and niece of prominent Republican Mitt Romney endorsed Donald Trump for re-election at the Republican National Convention on August 24. And while Ronna has been in the political spotlight for years now, we’re wondering more about her personal life, like who she’s married to.

Who is Ronna McDaniel’s husband, Patrick McDaniel?

Ronna McDaniel’s husband is Patrick McDaniel, who goes by Pat for short. The pair currently reside in Northville, Michigan, which is a small suburb about ten miles from Detroit.

How did Ronna McDaniel and Patrick McDaniel meet?

Ronna McDaniel met Patrick McDaniel after she graduated from Brigham Young University. The pair reportedly met while she was working at a consulting firm in Washington, D.C.

Pat McDaniel attended school at The Ohio State University from 1998 - 2001 and also attended Brigham Young University. Ronna and Patrick lived in Ohio, Kentucky, and Maryland before settling down in Michigan in 2007.

What does Ronna McDaniel’s husband do for a living?

Ronna McDaniel’s husband, Patrick McDaniel, is president of insurance company Hylant Group’s Detroit office since 2008.

“He is responsible, along with other members of our executive team, for developing and executing our strategic plan,” part of his bio reads. “In addition to his executive duties, Pat is responsible for the overall performance of our Michigan offices. He maintains key client relationships and is actively engaged with many of our large Michigan clients, primarily in the automotive and manufacturing sectors.”

In addition to his vast experience in the insurance industry, Pat McDaniel is an avid volunteer and gives back to his Detroit Community. In 2013, his company participated in a two-day volunteer effort with the Coalition on Temporary Shelter (COTS), which is an organization dedicated to assisting families as they overcome homelessness.

“Hylant has always been highly committed to, and engaged in, the communities in which we serve,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have such a caring team and a company that is equally supportive. I am proud to say that every one of our 60 Detroit employees participated in this great effort.”

Who are Ronna McDaniel’s kids?

Ronna McDaniel and Patrick McDaniel have two kids, Nash, 15, and Abigail, 17. Ronna has been vocal about how much the support of her parents, her husband, and her kids mean to her, saying, “I was inspired to enter politics by my mother Ronna (Romney), who ran for Senate, and my father Scott (Romney), who ran for attorney general. However the biggest influences in my life today are my amazing husband, Patrick, and our two children, Abigail and Nash.”

“Patrick’s unwavering support is the only reason I have been able to go down this path,” she continued. "It is never easy, but I want my children to see that anything is possible with hard work and the support of those you love.”

