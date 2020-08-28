50 Red Wine Quotes That Prove National Red Wine Day Is The Best Day Ever

National Red Wine day gives us the best excuse to pour a glass of wine!

If you’re looking for an excuse to pour yourself a glass of delicious red wine, good news! Red Wine Day is here on August 28th!

There’s no better way to celebrate Red Wine Day (and being one month closer to the end of 2020) than indulging in your favorite red blend.

Red wine is one of my personal favorites because of its many health benefits. Drinking a moderate amount of red wine has been shown to aid in staying heart healthy, combatting inflammation, and living longer. The occasional glass won’t hurt your waistline either, at only 125 calories per glass it’s much healthier than your typical cocktail.

Ever wondered what makes red wine different than white? It’s all in the grapes! White wine is made with white grapes to give it a crisp taste while red wine is made with red grapes for the bold taste we all know and love.

Red wine contains more health benefits over white wine because of its fermentation process. To make red wine, the skins of the grapes are left on during fermentation to offer an array of tasty benefits and create a deep red color.

Red wine also surpasses white wines alcohol content, coming in at 3.1 grams of alcohol per glass vs. white wine’s 2.9 grams.

If you’re concerned with carb consumption you may want to go with a red due to its low amount of carbohydrates. While both are relatively low in carbs, red wine has just four grams per glass vs. white wine’s five grams.

If you weren’t going to celebrate already, now you have numerous healthy excuses to raise your glass.

Sit back, pour a glass (or two), and unwind guilt-free knowing that if anything you’re just improving your health. Here are the best red wine quotes to entertain you while you sip.

Iconic Quotes About Wine

1. “Wine adds a smile to friendship and a spark to love.”—Edmondo De Amicis

2. “Wine makes all things possible.”—George R.R. Martin

3. “Drinking good wine with good food in good company is one of life’s most civilized pleasures.”—Michael Broadbent

4. “Where there is no wine, there is no love.”—Euripides

5. “Wine is the only artwork you can drink.”—Luis Fernando Olaverri

6. “Wine is the intellectual part of a meal. Meats are merely the material part.”—Alexander Dumas

7. “Age is just a number. It’s totally irrelevant unless, of course, you happen to be a bottle of wine.”—Joan Collins

8. “Life is too short to drink bad wine.”

9. “A meal without wine is like a day without sunshine.”—Jean Anthelme

10. “Wine is constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy.”—Benjamin Franklin

11. “Wine brings to light the hidden secrets of the soul.”—Horace

12. “Wine is a passport to the world.”—Thom Elkjer

13. “All wines should be tasted. Some should only be sipped, but with others, drink the whole bottle.”—Paulo Coelho

14. “Beer is made by men, wine by God.”—Martin Luther

15. “Wine is bottled poetry.”—Robert Louis Stevenson

Famous Quotes About Wine

16. “Give me wine to wash me clean of the weather stains of cares.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

17. “Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance.” —Benjamin Franklin

18. “Wine is sunlight, held together by water.”—Galileo Galilei

19. “Penicillin cures, but wine makes people happy.”—Alexander Fleming

20. “God made water, but man-made wine.”—Victor Hugo

21. “Compromises are made for relationships, not wine.”—Sir Robert Scott Caywood

22. “Fan the flame of hilarity with the wing of friendship, and pass the rosy wine.”—Charles Dickens

23. “Sorrow can be alleviated by good sleep, a bath and a glass of wine.”—St. Thomas Aquinas

24. “A bottle of wine contains more philosophy than all the books in the world.”—Louis Pasteur

25. “Either give me more wine or leave me alone.”—Rumi

26. “Quickly, bring me a beaker of wine, so that I may wet my mind and say something clever.”—Aristophanes

27. “Wine and friends are a great blend.”—Ernest Hemingway

28. “Wine makes every meal an occasion, every table more elegant, every day more civilized.”—Andre Simon

29. “The first kiss and the first glass of wine are the best.”—Marty Rubin

30. “Like human beings, a wine’s taste is going to depend a great deal on its origins and its upbringing.”—Linda Johnson-Bell

Funny Quotes About Wine (Tip: The more wine you drink, the funnier they get.)

31. “Men are like wine, some turn to vinegar, but the best improve with age.”—Pope John XXIII

32. “I cook with wine, sometimes I even add it to the food.”—W.C. Fields

33. “Wine is the answer. What was the question?”

34. “I make pour decisions.”

35. “Hocus Pocus, I need wine to focus.”—Davina

36. “Wine a bit… you’ll feel better.”

37. “I’m like old wine. They don’t bring me out very often, but I’m well preserved.”—Rose Kennedy

38. “I need to re-wine my life.”

39. “Another glass? Wine not?”

40. “Back that glass up.”

41. “You had me at merlot.”

42. “The only thing I throwback on Thursdays is a glass of wine.”

43. “You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy wine and that’s kind of the same thing.”44. “Coffee keeps me busy until it’s time to drink wine.”

45. “Wine improves with age. The older I get, the more I like it.”

46. “Tonight’s forecast: 99% chance of wine.”

47. “I love wine like Kanye loves Kanye.”

48. “Save water, drink wine.”

49. “Corks are for quitters.”

50. “W.I.N.O.S stands for women in need of sanity.”

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Lindsey is writer and student majoring in communication studies. She focuses on pop-culture, relationship and friendship topics.