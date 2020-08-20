Are Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Dating? Inside Rumors About This "Revenge Romance"

Jennifer and Bradley might actually be in a relationship.

It's been a minute since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were together, but could she be dating another huge Hollywood star? There are rumors that Garner is seeing Bradley Cooper after they were spotted out together, and even though they've been friends for over a decade, it seems like there's a chance that friendship might have turned into something more — especially since they're both single these days.

Are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper dating?

Or have their recent get togethers just been all about renewing their friendship?

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper first sparked dating rumors when they were seen at the beach.

Earlier this month, photographers snapped Garner and Cooper at the beach in Malibu, where they were hanging out in the sand with Cooper's daughter with model Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine Cooper. They seemed to be having a fun time together, and although no PDA was witnessed, they did look a bit flirty — though all of their smiles together could be totally platonic.

How do Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper know each other?

Cooper and Garner go all the way back to their days starring in Alias together, where Garner played agent Sydney Bristowe and Cooper played journalist Will Tippin. Since then, their friendship has remained in tact, even though almost 20 years have passed since Alias first premiered, showing that their chemistry (as friends, at the very least) can go the distance.

Reportedly, Garner and Cooper always been attracted to each other.

According to a source, Cooper and Garner have always been Interested In each other, and now that they're single, Garner is reportedly happy to be seen with him, especially since ex-husband Affleck has been flaunting his relationship with Ana de Armas.

“Ben was jealous whenever Bradley called, and Brad’s exes weren’t cool with the friendship, either,” the source said. “Jen’s sick of people feeling sorry for her – not just for what Ben put her through, but also because of how he’s been cavorting around with his new girlfriend Ana [de Armas]. She’s finding it refreshing being the one who’s having fun this time around.”

Are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper just friends?

Despite that Intel, other reports have denied that there's anything romantic going on between them, with one source shooting down the dating rumors that emerged after their day at the beach by simply saying, “They are friends and have been forever.”

Garner is recently single.

Until earlier this summer, Garner was in a serious relationship with a 42-year-old business man named John Miller. They broke up after two years of dating and reportedly, it was because he wanted to take their relationship to the next step but she didn't.

“He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” a source said at the time. “They parted on very amicable terms.”

Are Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper together?

With so much conflicting information out there, it's hard to say if Garner and Cooper are an item for sure. Hopefully, more paparazzi photos will hit the internet if they decide to spend more time together, and we'll be able to figure this out for once and for all. But for two people who are so private about their relationships, it could be awhile before we find out for sure.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.