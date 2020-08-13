He fits right in with the rest of his impressive family.

Now that Kamala Harris is officially Joe Biden's pick for VP (not that many of us didn't see that one coming), she and her family are even more in the spotlight than they were before. Though she and husband Doug Emhoff haven't had any children together, she's made it more than clear that she views his children from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff as her own, and that they're two very important people in her life. As she joins Biden on the campaign trail, there's a good chance we'll be seeing more of them between now and November and getting to know them better.

Who is Cole Emhoff, Kamala Harris's stepson?

Who is Cole Emhoff? He's a 25-year-old executive assistant.

According to his LinkedIn page, after graduating from Colorado College with a Bachelor's degree in psychology, he began his career as an assistant at William Morris Endeavor. Today, he's an Executive Assistant at Plan B, the production company founded by Brad Pitt — not too shabby! If he wants a real career in the entertainment industry, he's definitely off to a very impressive start.

Who is Cole Emhoff dating?

Just by looking at Emhoff's Instagram, it's easy to see that his girlfriend is pretty important to him. He's dating a woman named Greenley, though her Instagram is private. Emhoff hasn't shared too many words about his relationship, but the photos he has shared say it all, since she happens to be one of the very few people he's featured on his account.

Cole Emhoff doesn't have much of a presence online.

When it comes to the internet, Emhoff tends to keep a low profile. He doesn't appear to have any other active social media accounts besides Instagram and even then, he only has about 20 posts and less than 800 followers. If his stepmom becomes the next Vice President of the United States, that might all be about to change, though — his following could blow up in a major way. Wonder if he's considered joining TikTok?

Cole Emhoff really, really loves his dogs.

As much as he obviously loves his girlfriend, Emhoff also clearly adores his dogs, Otis and Amos. In fact, they even have their own Instagram account, which just goes to show how much they mean to him — and they're pretty cute, too, so they might just end up being worth a follow for anyone who happens to be dog fans.

Cole Emhoff is named after a musician.

In an essay she wrote in honor of Mother's Day in 2019, Harris shared that both of Doug's children were named after musicians, including Cole.

"When I met Doug, the man who would become my husband, I also met a man who was a divorced father of two children, Cole and Ella, named after John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald," she wrote.

Cole Emhoff has a special nickname for Kamala Harris.

In the same essay, Harris wrote that instead of Cole and Emma calling her stepmom, they decided on a much more fitting name for her.

"When Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term 'stepmom.' Instead they came up with the name 'Momala,'" she said.

