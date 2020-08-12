Who Is Ppcocaine's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Daddy Kaine

She may be in a relationship with a fellow rapper.

Chances are if you're on TikTok, you already know about Ppcocaine, the 19-year-old rapper who has taken the app by storm with millions of streams of her songs over the past month. She's generated so much buzz already, with major TikTok influencers like Charli D'Amelio dancing to her music already, and now, people are beginning to get curious about the woman behind the music.

Since Ppcocaine — which stands for Pretty Pink Cocaine — is still new to the scene, there's so much we don't know about her, like who she's dating. As far as we can tell from her social media, it seems she may be dating one of her closest friends. So who is Ppcocaine's girlfriend? Here's what we know.

Ppcocaine seems to be dating friend Daddy Kaine.

From the posts she's made on Instagram, it seems that Ppcocaine may be dating her friend, Daddy Kaine, who has recently started a rap career of her own. Judging by what she's posting, it seems like they could be in a relationship — or they are the kind of best friends who spend all of their time together and are very physically close.

Ppcocaine and Daddy Kaine share an Instagram account.

Aside from their own individual accounts, Ppcocaine and Daddy Kaine have a shared account on Instagram where they post their joint adventures and plenty of photos together that seem pretty couple-y. They also shared updates from their projects together, including behind-the-scenes footage from Ppcocaine's music video for "DDLG."

They collaborated on her song "Three Musketeers."

One of Ppcocaine's songs that has gone viral on TikTok is "Three Musketeers," on which Daddy Kaine has a feature. Considering how close they are — and how successful this single has been — it would make sense if this is just the beginning of their collaborations.

Who is Daddy Kaine? She's also a rapper on TikTok.

On TikTok, Daddy Kaine has already managed to amass over 21,000 followers, with several of the videos she's shared so far including Ppcocaine. Some of her videos are actually pretty funny, too — with her sense of humor and the popularity she's already gaining, she could end up becoming a pretty popular account on the app.

They're super-supportive of each other.

Earlier this week, Daddy Kaine celebrated Ppcocaine's success with a sweet Instagram post congratulating her friend on signing a record deal with Columbia Records.

"So prouda u brat, you’ve came so far and grown so much as a person in jus 8months," she wrote. "Watching u become this beautiful women is such a blessing. U deserve the world and much more. U kno I always got u and I’m watching EVERY mf that come our way bc I ain’t gotta kiss yo ass. I love u so so much."

Are Ppcocaine and Daddy Kaine dating? They have yet to confirm or deny whether they're in a relationship.

It's hard to say for sure whether they're dating or just friends, but maybe the truth will become clearer soon. Either way, they're lucky to have each other, especially as they are both gaining so much popularity so quickly. They'll be glad to have a friendship like this to rely on for sure.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.