Jason Derulo recently opened up about his girlfriend Jena Frumes, and the “Savage Love” singer couldn’t stop gushing about her and how much fun they have together.

Who is Jason Derulo’s girlfriend, Jena Frumes?

If you follow Jason Derulo on Instagram or TikTok, you’ve probably seen his gorgeous girlfriend, Jena Frumes, appear on his feed.

1. What does Jena Frumes do for a living?

Jena Frumes is a 26-year-old model and actress who made her television debut on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out in 2015. She appeared in thirteen episodes of the comedy-rap series, and has also had roles in movies like She Ball and The House Next Store, both of which are currently in post-production.

Jena Frumes has also appeared in a few short films, like Jeremih: I Think of You and Mango & Guava.

2. How did Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes meet?

It’s no secret that Jason Derulo is a huge fan of working out and staying in shape. Luckily, his love for the gym led him to his real life love.

“We met at Equinox,” he revealed. “We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, ‘Aight. Imma go talk to her,’ and the rest is history.”

Jena also has her own YouTube channel, where she posts quick 10-15 minute workout videos. One scroll through her channel and you can see that the drop-dead gorgeous actress takes her fitness very seriously — all while not taking herself too seriously — and has fun while doing so!

3. Who is Jena Frumes? She has 4.2 million followers on TikTok.

Not only is Jena Frumes popular on Instagram (she has over 4 million followers), she’s a star on TikTok, too. Jason Derulo is often featured on her channel and the videos she posts of the two of them are wildly entertaining, and they look like they have tons of fun together.

“She likes doing the transitions,” Jason said of the types of TikTok videos she likes to make.

“She likes doing, like, really organic things, whereas I kind of really like the special effects kinds of things the most,” he continued. “Mine take a lot longer to do the special effects, so sometimes she just doesn’t want to wait that long. She just wants to post right away, but we both tap into both.”

4. Jena Frumes is an avid traveler.

Jena Frumes loves to travel! On her Instagram profile, many of her highlight reels are of places she’s visited, including Mexico, the UK, Spain, Dubai, and Paris.

Jena even traveled to Cambodia to work with the Brannerson Foundation. “I am so happy to be out here in Cambodia working w/ the Brannerson foundation,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

“This amazing foundation provides a school that teaches the children English which will help in future education & work endeavors. They also offer support to local families that need extra help to get by. The energy was electric here & this is a reminder to always be grateful for what you have."

5. Jena Frumes is an animal lover.

One scroll through Jena’s Instagram page and you can see that she absolutely adores animals.

From baby goats, to dogs, to lion cubs, it seems like there’s no furry, four-legged creature Jena won’t snuggle up to.

