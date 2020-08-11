Who Is Ppcocaine? Everything To Know About The Viral TikTok Rapper

Her songs are already going viral on the app.

TikTok has been known for churning out internet celebrities practically overnight, and this time, they've done it with a rapper named Ppcocaine. Seemingly out of nowhere, her songs can be heard in the background of some of the app's most popular users, and she's gained massive popularity in a matter of weeks, with hundreds of thousands of people following her on Instagram already.

Who is Ppcocaine?

Here's what to know about this rapper who just appeared on the scene, because if her early success on TikTok is any indication, it looks like she just might be here to stay.

What is Ppcocaine's real name? Lilliane Diomi.

Before she went by Ppcocaine, she was actually just 19-year-old Lilliane Diomi, which is her real name. In fact, her old Instagram still exists with her old name but in one of the only remaining posts on the account, she directs visitors to the new account for her rap persona and has scrubbed all of the posts from it except for two.

Three of her songs have gone viral on TikTok, including one that Charli D'Amelio danced to.

D'Amelio's dance to "Three Musketeers" definitely helped Ppcocaine's music catch people's attention, but that wasn't the only song of hers that's been making the rounds on TikTok. Her songs "DDLG" and "PJ" have both been going viral, too, with millions of views between them. It's fun, upbeat music (with very dirty lyrics, FYI) and it's easy to see why people have been responding so positively to it so quickly.

Ppcocaine herself has a pretty popular TikTok account.

On Ppcocaine's own TikTok account, @trapbunniebubbles, she has over 1.6 million followers. She doesn't just share about her music; she posts many different kinds of videos, like one exposing herself for embarrassing things she's done in her past, and laughing while she deletes rude YouTube comments that people have left on her account.

Who is Ppcocaine dating? She seems to be in a relationship with a fellow rapper.

It's hard to tell if they're dating or just best friends, but it seems like Ppcocaine is very close with Daddy Kaine, a fellow rapper and one of her frequent collaborators on her music (including on her song, "Three Musketeers". They even have a shared Instagram account about their adventures together, and whether they're in a relationship or just friends, their relationship is pretty adorable.

What does Ppcocaine stand for?

It stands for "Pretty Pink Cocaine."

Ppcocaine has already released her first music video.

Ppcocaine's music video for "DDLG" is already out, which just goes to show the impressive speed at which things are moving for her so far. After all, she only started posting on her Instagram on July 9, so she hasn't been around that long — when we talk about stars blowing up overnight, this is what we mean!

She may have been making major moves in her career this week.

On her TikTok, Ppcocaine shared some big news: She signed with Columbia Records and posted a video of herself signing the paperwork officially on Monday night. It looks like the future holds big things for Ppcocaine, and she's only just getting started.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.