The 6 Celebrity WAP Music Video Cameos

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video is peak girl power.

After a two-year hiatus which included a marriage to Migos rapper Offset and the birth of her daughter Kulture, Cardi B is finally back on the music scene with her song “WAP.”

“WAP” (an acronym you’ll understand as soon as you listen to the raunchy lyrics) also features Megan Thee Stallion on vocals — but perhaps the coolest part of “WAP” is all of the girl power emanating from the music video thanks to the many female celebrity cameos.

There are 6 WAP music video cameos.

Set in a decked out mansion, the video follows Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as they explore the halls and peek into various rooms where they find all of the women that Cardi B tells Apple Music she “personally likes.”

1. Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner is the first celebrity cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video. Of course, as with anything Jenner does, people of the internet were quick to criticize her appearance.

I enjoyed the WAP video. Bright and colorful and wholesome. Educational. But why the Kylie Jenner interlude? No one asked for that. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 7, 2020

While most of the celebrity cameos show off their dance moves, Jenner’s part is basically just her walking down a hallway without any of the track playing along.

2. Normani

Normani goes back to her dancing roots in the WAP video.

“Dance was my first passion, before I started singing or doing anything else,” Normani told New York Times in 2019.

She also celebrated the music video drop on Twitter, simply writing “WAP WAP WAP.”

WAP WAP WAP — Normani (@Normani) August 7, 2020

3. Rosalia



Spanish singer Rosalia appeared in a red room in the “WAP” music video.

“I’m glad Rosalía made the cut for the WAP video,” rap journalist Tony MC write on Twitter. “Don’t sleep on her fam.”

I’m glad Rosalía made the cut for the WAP video. Don’t sleep on her fam. — WRITE THAT PAIN(@_tonyMC) August 7, 2020

4. Mulatto



Rapper Mulatto, perhaps known best for her breakout hit “Thotiana,” also makes a cameo in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video.

When fellow cameo star Normani praised Mulatto on Twitter, Mulatto revealed that she is a Normani fangirl.

Girlllllllll stop playing you seen how I fanned out when I met you https://t.co/MO3LAbz8MG — BIG LATTO (@mulatto) August 7, 2020

5. Sukihana



Reality TV fans may recognize Sukihana from Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

It seems even celebrities fangirl over other celebrities — after posting her “WAP” music video appearance on Instagram, Sukihana shared another photo gushing over Kim Kardashian liking her post.

6. Rubi Rose



Rubi Rose is a rapper who took to Twitter to thank Cardi B for including her in the “WAP” music video.

How Cardi B chose women for the “WAP” music video cameos.

"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. ... Y'all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut," Cardi B tells Apple Music.

"I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me,'"

What does WAP mean?

A quick listen to the “WAP” lyrics will give you a good understanding of what WAP means — and just a heads up, it’s so dirty that YouTube wouldn’t even let Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion release an uncensored version.

In an Instagram video dropping news about the “WAP” music video, Cardi B revealed that “The song was so nasty that YouTube was like ‘hold on, wait a minute, that song might be too GD nasty.’”

