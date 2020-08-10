Who Is Tracy Morgan's Ex-Wife? Why Megan Wollover Petitioned Court For Sole Custody Of Their Daughter

This is his second marriage to fail!

Tracy Morgan first shot to fame when he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Since then, he's gone on to host his own comedy specials, the ESPYs, and has even become an aspirational role model after he recovered from his infamous WalMart accident, when his limousine bus was struck by a Wal-Mart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike and he made a full — albeit slow — recovery.

But not everything has been positive for Morgan. He survived an accident that almost took his life but his longtime friend and collaborator, James McNair, was killed in the crash.

And he has not one, but two, failed marriages under his belt. And his second failed marriage has just turned ugly over child custody.

Who is Tracy Morgan's second ex-wife, Megan Wollover?

Tracy Morgan was high school sweethearts with his first ex-wife, Sabina Morgan.

Back in the 1980s, Tracy and Sabina Morgan attended DeWitt Clinton High School in The Bronx, NY, which is where they first met. Sabina Morgan said that when Tracy Morgan was in his senior year, his father Jimmy was diagnosed with AIDS, which forced him to drop out of school. His father, unfortunately, died later that same year. Sabina and Tracy Morgan shared three children together — two sons from Sabina Morgan's previous relationship and a shared son, Tracy Jr. — and were married from 1987 until 2009.

Tracy Morgan's second wife, Megan Wollover, got her start as a model.

According to her bridal profile, Megan Wollover — who married Morgan in 2015 — got her start as a model. She and Morgan met on a blind date back in 2011. "I didn’t know my date was with Tracy Morgan,” she said. “We only spent two or three hours together but he was confident and charming and caught my interest enough to have a second date.” The couple's daughter, Maven, was 2 years old when they got married.

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover filed for divorce last month.

In a move that seemed to come out of nowhere, Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover announced they'd filed for divorce in late July 2020. "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy," Morgan said, in a statement through a spokesperson.

Megan Wollover goes by Megan Morgan on Instagram.

Usually, when a couple files for divorce, the first thing that changes is the Instagram name. But Megan Wollover's profile still reads "Megan Morgan," and her bio says that she's "Gods Child, Tracy's Wife, Maven's Mother, former Model. Living My Life. Sharing a little piece; one pic at a time!" Her Instagram profile, however, is now private.

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

In the court filing, which was initiated by Wollover, it was revealed that the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement. The agreement, which was signed on August 5, 2015, reportedly said that Morgan was supposed to supply Wollover with alimony were they to split. Additionally, the agreement reportedly said that Morgan was supposed to provide support for their daughter, Maven, and pay her legal fees. The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" in their divorce.

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover are fighting over custody of their daughter.

As of this writing, Wollover and Morgan are currently fighting over the custody of their daughter, Maven, who is now seven years old. Wollover wants sole custody of their daughter, whereas Morgan wants to share joint custody of their daughter. The divorce proceedings, however, are still in the early stages, so we will keep you posted as the story develops.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.