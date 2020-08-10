Is Brooklyn Beckham Married? See The Pic That Has Fans Thinking He Tied The Knot With Nicola Peltz

That was quick!

Brooklyn Beckham, 21, made headlines earlier this year when he announced his engagement to girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25. However, the pair are now sparking marriage rumors because of a photo Nicola posted on her Instagram stories on August 7.

Is Brooklyn Beckham married?

Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola have confirmed whether they secretly tied the knot, but fans are speculating that the couple may have already said “I do,” thanks to this candid photo Peltz posted on her Instagram story.

The pic shows a close-up of Brooklyn’s left hand, and you can clearly can see that he’s wearing a gold ring on his wedding finger.

Naturally, the picture sent fans into a complete tailspin, and many jumped to the conclusion that Brooklyn and Nicola already got married.

I literally remember Brooklyn Beckham being born, and here he is married before me — Latoyah | Sugar Pink Food (@SugarPinkFood) August 8, 2020

“I literally remember Brooklyn Beckham being born, and here he is married before me,” one Twitter user wrote, while another on Instagram said, “They are married?? [heart eyes emoji] Brooklyn has the ring.”

When did Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get engaged?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced their engagement on July 11, 2020. However, in an Instagram post, Brooklyn revealed that he had proposed two weeks prior to the big announcement.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart] I love you baby xx,” the 21-year-old photographer wrote in a caption accompanying a beautiful picture of the pair taken by his 9-year-old little sister, Harper.

Nicola also posted the picture to her Instagram account, writing, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

Is Nicola Peltz pregnant?

While neither Nicola nor Brooklyn have said anything about a potential pregnancy, fans are speculating that Nicola could be pregnant, based on an Instagram picture Brooklyn posted on August 9.

“I think she’s pregnant,” one fan commented, while another said, “David and Victoria gonna be a [sic] grandparents soon,” which garnered over 80 likes from fans who feel the same way.

While a surprise pregnancy could explain Brooklyn and Nicola’s rumored quick trip down the aisle, it’s nothing but speculation at this point.

