Dominic Fike is one of the hottest rising stars in hip hop today — and he mostly appeals to the Gen-Z crowd. His brand of rap music is so unique, in fact, that he literally got a deal just one week after he got out of jail.

So, for what are perhaps good reasons, he's the subject of a documentary produced by The New York Times called Dominic Fike, at First and airing on August 7, 2020, on both FX and Hulu. While much ado has been made about his professional life, his personal life is also fodder for gossip.

Who is Dominic Fike dating?

Since his fanbase is certainly wondering, we decided to investigate.

Who is Dominic Fike?

A native of Naples, Florida, Dominic Fike is half-Filipino, half-African American, and grew up around music. His first taste of fame came in 2017, when he released his so-called "Don't Forget About Me" demos. His most popular song from that time, called "WeControlTheWeather," was initially released under producer Hunter "54" Pfieffier's SoundCloud account. But there's another, less savory reason why Fike was getting a lot of attention for the demos: they were released shortly after he was arrested for battery of a police officer.

Dominic Fike is signed to Columbia Records.

Shortly after the "Don't Forget About Me" demos were released, a bidding war between the major labels started, and Fike ultimately signed a $4 million deal with Columbia Records. But shortly after he signed his deal, he was sent to jail for violating house arrest, then his song "3 Nights" became a hit. Subsequent songs that were released and became hits include "Acai Bowl," "Rollerblades," and "Chicken Tenders."

Dominic Fike's debut album was released on July 31, 2020.

Fike's debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, was released on July 31, 2020 on Columbia Records. The creation of this album is the subject of the aforementioned New York Times-produced documentary, Dominic Fike, At First, which will debut on both FX and Hulu on August 7, 2020. Because he seemed to come out of nowhere, some fans speculate that Fike is an "industry plant," but these are claims that Fike himself dismisses. "I hope people don’t think I’m a fraud for trying to show depth,” he said.

Dominic Fike was dating Shelby Tangorra until November 2019.

While it's unclear when the two of them got together, Fike was dating Shelby Tangorra until November 2019. According to her LinkedIn page, Tangorra works as a stylist at Columbia Records and she's based in Los Angeles. In an Instagram post from about a year ago, Fike is referred to as "Tangorra's man." You can check it out below. Not much else is known about Tangorra because her Twitter page is private, and she deleted her Instagram page shortly after she and Fike broke up.

Who is Dominic Fike's girlfriend now? He's rumored to be dating Diana Silvers.

In a video to promote his new album, Fike went skydiving with a few friends — and one such friend included Diana Silvers, an actress who is best known for her work on Space Force and Booksmart. You can check out the video above. Some fans speculated that Silvers and Fike were dating because they seemed very cozy in the video and a follow-up photo posted to Instagram by photographer and racing driver Alexandra Hainer looked very "couple-y," and you can check that out below.

Dominic Fike hasn't commented about his dating life.

As of this writing, Fike hasn't commented about his dating life at all. Additionally, neither Tangorra nor Silvers are talking about their relationship with Fike, either. However, we will keep you posted if there are any announcements or confirmations about who Dominic Fike is dating.

